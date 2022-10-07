10 Best Non-Superhero Movies About Characters With Superpowers, According to Letterboxd

Samaritan is the latest example of a film that tries to present a new take on the concept of the superhero. With the MCU and other superhero franchises currently dominating the film industry, every now and then there’s a new original movie trying to handle the topics of superpowers and big responsibilities differently.

The possibilities are endless, and movies about characters with superpowers work just as well in horror movies as they do in action movies, if done right. Those looking to see some super-powered (but not superhero-focused) media would do well to follow the fan recommendations on Letterboxd.

10/10 The Innocents (2021) – 3.6/5

Inside the innocenta group of four children become friends over the summer and discover they have hidden powers, creating a powerful but highly dangerous bond with each other.

The film is about how a child’s innocent and confused mind would react to such an exciting discovery, delving into each character’s motivations and origins, explaining how their different realities drastically change the way they perceive their powers and, consequently, make them grow up. separated from each other. the innocent gradually becomes a chilling atmospheric horror movie with a shocking conclusion.

9/10 Thelma (2017) – 5/3.

Written by Eskil Vogt, an up-and-coming filmmaker with only two feature films so far and also the same person who directed the innocent, Thelma offers a fresh take on topics such as religious oppression and sexuality, following a young woman trying to grapple with dangerous new skills and a burning desire for a girl she befriends.

Thelma’s powers are directly linked to her environment and her feelings, functioning almost as a reflection of all the repressed emotions she has kept hidden after years under her rigid family roof. Things start to get out of hand eventually, and the film uses subtle symbolism and suspense to drive the characters to a point of no return.

8/10 Dark City (1998) – 3.7/5

Black city is an underrated 90s gem following John, a man with a murky past who awakens in a mysterious sunless world ruled by strange beings with telekinetic powers and intentions that could put the entire human race at risk.

As John discovers that he is also capable of performing psychokinetic abilities, it becomes clear to him how he represents humanity’s only hope. John might be a typical superhero if he let his powers go over his head, but his ambitions lie in providing humans with a safe haven where they won’t be abused by beings with superpowers like him. With this, he recognizes how his presence poses a threat to his utopian plan, but his attitude makes people trust him when John reveals that all he wants is to be reunited with the woman he loves.

7/10 Matilda (1996) – 3.7/5

Matilda It’s a great movie to watch now and get ready for the next Netflix movie coming out in December. One of the best lighthearted films with empowered children, the film is an ode to childhood, following the highly intelligent Matilda who sees her world change drastically after discovering telekinetic powers, which end up making things even more difficult with her aloof family and tyrannical director. from your school.

Matilda offers a magical escape from the obstacles of growing up in a difficult environment. A beautiful coming-of-age story, the film also resonates with many young children who can feel lost at times, finding comfort in the possibility of magic.

6/10 Edge of Tomorrow (2014) – 3.7/5

One of the best sci-fi thrillers in recent memory, limit of tomorrow managed to innovate the over-the-top “same-day-revive” trope. In the film, Major Bill Cage, played by Tom Cruise, develops the special ability to travel to the same point in time every time he dies, opening up a vague possibility of finally turning the tide against the oppressive alien army that threatens to doom humanity.

While the power of time travel isn’t necessarily unique, it fits perfectly into the narrative and doesn’t represent any easy solution to the film’s main conflict. Reliving the same day over and over again as he tries to survive longer, Major Bill Cage gradually collects valuable information that could change the fate of the war.

5/10 Carrie (1976) – 3.9/5

Carrie it may very well be the definitive telekinesis horror film, and the one that best represents high school oppression in contrast to strict family values. Based on a classic novel by Stephen King, the film tells the story of a shy and troubled girl who is caught up in a dangerous high school prank, a small event that will spiral out of control and unleash Carrie’s powers on everyone who enters. her way.

Leading to satisfying karmic justice, there isn’t a single scene in the last half of the film that isn’t iconic. Brian de Palma conducts tension and suspense in equal balance, and Carrie’s character stands at the center of it all as a terrible, unstoppable threat.

4/10 About Time (2013) – 3.9/5

It wasn’t the first time Rachel McAdams had fallen in love with a time traveler, but It was time may be the one that hits the hardest. That’s because, despite the film being predominantly a romance story, it also deals with themes like parenthood, coming of age and, of course, the fragile passage of time.

The film follows Tim, a man who discovers he can travel through time and change the course of his life, guided by his father, who shares the same power. With all the many things he could try with his newfound ability, Tim decides to use it to get the girl of his dreams, thus starting a heartfelt love story.

3/10 Dune (2021) – 4.0/5

Dune is not simply a traditional chosen story: set thousands of years in the future, it provides important discussions of environmentalism and greed, as governments and family homes violently cross paths in an attempt to seize unattainable riches, even if it means destroying everything. that humanity has built.

In the midst of it all, there’s Paul, a kid with the potential to become a superhero-like character, but he’s not there yet. Considered a prophetic leader, Paul already had access to powerful abilities in Part 1, accurately predicting the future and refining the accuracy of his Voice, a power that allows him to control the minds of others.

2/10 The Green Mile (1999) – 4.1/5

With big powers come big responsabilities; the phrase sums up every superhero’s journey, but it also encapsulates the role of authority in society, something effectively discussed in the film. Inside the green milea sensitive man named John, with the remarkable power to heal others by taking their illnesses into his body, is wrongly accused of a horrible crime.

John is a giant man with a big heart, and while his size can easily intimidate others, he wouldn’t hurt a fly. During his time on death row, he uses his miraculous power to help the prison guards, but no one can prove his innocence, resulting in a treasure lost too soon.

1/10 Everything everywhere at once (2022) – 4.5/5

Everything everywhere at the same time it is currently one of the 15 highest rated films on Letterboxd, a brilliant showcase of how a creative story made in the right hands has the power to influence a new wave of styles and genres; the influence the Daniels will have on upcoming original releases is undeniable.

In the film, an ordinary Chinese immigrant is pulled into an adventure of chaotic proportions, discovering the ability to access all the different versions of herself across countless multiverses. And it doesn’t stop here; an alternate daughter version of her fiercely tries to fit the entirety of existence into a void of nothingness. With memorable action sequences and inventive displays of power, the film tackles delicate emotional themes that definitely resonated with audiences, transforming Everything everywhere at the same time in the most beloved movie of 2022 so far.