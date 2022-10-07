10 Comedy Movies With Ending Scenes That Totally Ruin The Mood

A good comedy can brighten anyone’s day, with recent movies of different varieties like Minions: Rise of Gru and jackass forever showing that these films continue to find an audience that wants to laugh and have fun.

Not all comedies aim for exactly that, however, and there have been several movies over the years that have ended on a rather sour tone. Sometimes this ends up working out for the best and makes the movie very memorable, but other times it can completely mess up the movie at its core.

10/10 american graphite

american graffiti is a pioneer in teen comedies, featuring a bevy of young high school graduates on their last day before college, set in 1962. He made a star of its cast and director, George Lucas, and is still fondly remembered. Part of this may be due to its ending, where it reveals that after the events of the movie, one character died in a car accident and another went missing in Vietnam.

While this might detract from the film’s innocent mood, it had to. Lucas wanted american graffiti be nostalgic but still grounded in reality. For a lot of people in Lucas’s day, the early ’60s was great because of its innocence. As they got older, they realized that the world is not so innocent and the ending of American Graffiti shows that.

9/10 Chasing Amy

chasing Amy is an example of a happy film with a sad ending, as it is a film in which no one gets what they want and all personal relationships dissolve. It has a very tender final scene that would have felt out of place in other Kevin Smith films.

Smith wanted to do something different here and wanted to be seen as a more serious director. While this film is still a comedy at its core, it is very different from what audiences expected of a Kevin Smith film at the time. Comedies of the ’90s were rarely this dark, often ending with an all-too-happy ending.

8/10 Monty Python and the Holy Grail

One of the best examples of a film that abruptly kills the mood, but doing it for the best would be Monty Python and the Holy Grail. When just before the big climactic fight, all of King Arthur’s men are arrested for killing a narrator previously by modern cops, bringing the film to a complete halt just before reaching its climax.

there is a reason Monty Python is considered a comedy legend, and it’s due to things like that. Many comedies have broken the fourth wall, but rarely use it to completely change the outcome of the film. It might have ruined the mood, but that just made it funnier.

7/10 Take it to Greek

Get him to the Greek was acclaimed when it was released, but it’s nowhere near as fondly remembered as Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Perhaps this is down to his out-of-place third act, which includes uncomfortable jokes about sexual misconduct with Jonah Hill and other out-of-character moments.

This is a funny movie for the most part, with Russell Brand at the height of his comedic powers. But jokes of that nature never come and that makes this movie feel, in a bad way, a lot dirtier than it should. That’s probably why it’s not put on the same level as other Judd Apatow comedies from that era.

6/10 The Last American Virgin

This movie certainly had an unexpected ending. What looked like a normal teen sex comedy where the geeky guy gets the girl, the last american virgin it ends with the girl going back to her ex, leaving the hero, Gary sad and defeated, driving home alone. This was the end of a sex comedy.

Other comedies of this genre weren’t exactly going for realism and were mostly just for laughs. Adding this punch to the stomach at the end of the movie gives the last american virgin some personality that is lacking in other films of that era. It stands out in a good way, so even though it killed the mood, it reminded people of the movie to this day.

5/10 Marley and I

Marley and Me is a cute and funny movie about a mischievous dog and his importance to his family. It ends with everyone crying as they witness the dog get sick and be euthanized. While this happens in many dog-related movies, it’s still never an easy thing to see, especially in a family comedy.

Again another example of a movie that is best remembered for its sad ending, Marley and Me it’s based on a true story giving the ending a little more merit. However, it’s a movie that looks like it could have had a happy ending. No, however, and it showed the audience the pain of burying a man’s best friend.

4/10 Roman holiday

roman holiday is considered a landmark romantic comedy, and will satisfy any Italian wanderlust, however, people expecting a happy ending in Hollywood will be a little sad. The two lovers, played by icons Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, end up with them only breaking up as they cannot be together since Hepburn is a princess.

This goes against movies like It Happened One Night, where the rich protagonist ends up with the newspaper writer. This gives an alternative to that movie that shows the realities of social classes that Hollywood generally didn’t address. roman holiday is a classic and considered a landmark in the filmographies of both protagonists.

3/10 Fever pitch

fever pitch is about a man who has to choose between the Red Sox and Drew Barrymore, a nightmare for any New Englander to go through. While he was supposed to pick Barrymore, real life got in the way and the Red Sox won the world series for the first time in 86 years, forcing them to change the script so Jimmy Fallon could eat his cake and eat it too.

Fallon should never completely abandon the Red Sox, but he should grow out of his childhood obsession and move on with his life. The Red Sox did the unthinkable and winning something changed that, so Fallon was able to join everyone else in their jubilant celebration.

2/10 Stay with me

As exciting as any movie, Stay with me It’s a classic with an emotional ending. Knowing that Chris pulled himself together and still died young is a hard pill to swallow and doesn’t fit with what a lot of these movies do. However, this adds to the film’s emotional depth and makes it stand above the films that have since imitated it.

Perhaps this scene is more disturbing given River Phoenix’s real-life fate. Stay with me it’s more serious than other movies on this list, however it’s still a serious comedy that tackles adolescence with charm and grace. Its sad ending makes the film memorable, but leaves audiences heartbroken by the reality they’ve just hit.

1/10 Grease

While Monty Python managed to make an absurd ending, changing the tone and making it seem right, right, Grease did not. Danny and Sandy flying didn’t make sense then and it doesn’t now. It’s an ending that feels forced and like something they felt like doing.

Grease It’s not a movie known for its realism, but sometimes things like that don’t have to happen. Many of these films benefited from the shift in tone, however, Grease took an already exaggerated story and, like other popular media based on the 1950s and 1970s, jumped the shark.