10 Famous Actors You Forgot Starred in King Of The Hill » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Long-running animated comedy shows king of the hill, is set to return to screens soon. Creator Mike Judge has confirmed that a revival of the show is in the works, though the date of his return has yet to be confirmed.

The sitcom, focusing on the Hill family and their patriarch, Hank, in their fictional native town of Arlen, Texas, featured an incredible ensemble of stars in guest voice roles throughout its run. Often, guest appearances have not been openly announced, so many fans of the show may not know that some of their favorite stars have made cameo appearances on the series.

10/10 Tom Petty Voices Lucky Kleinschmidt

Music legend Tom Petty has an extended stay on the show as Lucky Kleinschmidt, Luanne’s husband and later father of her daughter. Lucky is quite stupid and work-shy, often funding his lifestyle through insurance payments through accidents he is involved in.

Hank is very suspicious of Lucky’s intentions with his niece Luanne. As the show continues, however, Hank creates a soft spot for the character, who will do whatever it takes to win Luanne’s affections.

9/10 Brad Pitt voices Patch Boomhauer

Hollywood star Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance on the show in two episodes as Patch Boomhauer, the womanizing brother of Boomhauer’s clumsy and often incomprehensible main character.

Patch and Boomhauer have a hostile relationship, with even the charismatic Boomhauer failing to impress women in the same way Patch does, and the character uses his brother to break up with his many girlfriends. A character actor of Pitt’s fame is the perfect cast for the role and can easily emulate Boomhauer’s iconic voice.

8/10 Jennifer Aniston voices Pepperoni Sue

Jennifer Aniston played the biker Pepperoni Sue in the episode “Queasy Rider”. Sue, along with fellow biker Lumpy, is traveling the country on their second honeymoon. Sue and Lumpy meet Hank and Peggy and dislike the couple before they start mixing, and Sue flirts with Hank.

The episode contains one of Jennifer Aniston’s best roles on television and is a stark contrast to her. Friendscharacter. Aniston’s voice acting lends itself well to the wild biker who has a disdain for “rubbies” – wealthy urban bikers.

7/10 Amy Adams voices Misty, Sunshine and Merilynn

Early in her acting career, a young Amy Adams voiced three different characters in the eighth season of the show – Misty, Sunshine and Merilynn. This is an impressive feat for an actor in a guest role, but perhaps not surprising given the Oscar nominee’s talents.

Adams voiced many teenage characters, often interacting with younger characters like Bobby and Luanne. In the episode “Cheer Factor”, she voiced two cheerleaders when Bobby joins the team.

6/10 Brendan Fraser voiced David “The Flyin’ Hawaiian” Kalaiki-Ali’i

Brendan Fraser voiced a major character in an episode of the show, as David “The Flyin’ Hawaiian” Kalaiki-Ali’i. David is the star of the Arlen High School football team, and his popularity means he is approved by many teachers despite his poor academic performance, including Hank at his internship at Strickland Propane.

Upon discovering that he has a learning disability, David turns to the rather unpopular teacher Peggy Hill to teach him how to pass the grade. While this episode has plenty of laughs, as usual, it also has some genuinely touching moments.

5/10 Johnny Knoxville Voiced Hoyt Platter and Peter Sterling

dumb star and actor Johnny Knoxville did double duty in king of the hill like two different characters. Her main role was to voice Hoyt Platter, Luanne’s deadbeat father, in several episodes. He also appeared as Peter Sterling, a “land sweeper” that Bobby does work experience for which Hank doesn’t like quickly.

Knoxville’s enigmatic charisma and wild personality as a stuntman, as shown in dumb, make him the perfect cast to play these roles as characters that should be instantly unpleasant but have their own charm. As the show continues, Hoyt’s lies about his relationship with Luanne show the cracks and create an attractive character.

4/10 Danny Trejo voices several characters

Danny Trejo has appeared in over twenty episodes of the series as several different characters. More typically, Trejo plays Enrique, a coworker of Hank’s at Strickland Propane who often falls into financial difficulties. He also plays Octavio, a friend of Dale’s, and arguably one of the few characters on the show who shares his love of conspiracy theories.

king of the hill is a worthy addition to Danny Trejo’s 200+ television and film credits – appealing to his penchant for making highly memorable show appearances. Octavio’s character was specially created to match Trejo’s image, playing on the actor’s penchant for cameos.

3/10 Snoop Dogg voices Alabaster Jones

Snoop Dogg appears in the episode “Ho Yeah!” as Alabaster Jones, a pimp who controls Tammi, one of Hank’s co-workers. Oblivious to Tammi’s prostitution, he and Peggy take Tammi under their wing and offer shelter and tutoring to help with her GED, and Tammi provides money and makeovers in return. Alabaster mistakenly believes that Hank is Tammi’s new pimp, and the two go to war.

“That!” is one of the best King Of The Hill episodes in the entire series, perfectly displaying Hank’s blissful ignorance and rather clumsy approach to confrontation in many hilarious scenes. Snoop Dogg plays Alabaster perfectly, using the smooth vocal style and wit he is known for.

2/10 Meryl Streep Voices Esmé Dauterive

Although Bill Dauterive is often portrayed as the luckiest character throughout the series, the character comes from an upper-class Cajun family in Louisiana. Bill, often isolated and in poverty after his divorce, occasionally reconnects with his family in New Orleans. Meryl Streep voices Esmé Dauterive, his still-rich aunt who encourages him to rebuild his family and try his luck with the widows of deceased Dauterive men.

Meryl has perfected the accent of the southern beauty of New Orleans and is a perfect cast for the great matriarch of the Dauterive family. Bill’s frequent misfortunes and his former glory days that he tries to reconnect with throughout the show make him a fascinating character.

1/10 Betty White Voices Delia

The late Betty White, arguably the biggest star on the small screen, made a cameo in the king of the hill as Delia, a friend of Hank’s mother Tilly. Delia is a well-mannered woman who doesn’t like Hank’s brash attitude as he tries to safely escort his mother and elderly friends out of their vacation destination during a college spring break party.

Delia is the type of character Betty White was best known for – an elderly woman who, despite her sweet nature, is not to be confused. When Delia and Hank fight while arguing over Tilly’s well-being and Hank’s attitude, it creates some of the best moments of the episode.