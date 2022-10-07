10 Movies Redditors Think Look Like Autumn » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

the launch of hocus pocus 2 got not only Halloween fans excited, but fall fanatics who see the return of this childhood favorite as the start of fall. The spooky film continues to be adored for its personification of autumn through its collection of velvet dresses, moonlit adventures and misty backdrops.

The expectation around hocus pocus 2 prompted fans to discuss other films that represent the exciting transition from summer to fall, resulting in Redditors creating a hazy list of films that capture the very essence of fall, whether through film style or simple costume choices.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Stream on HBO Max

When Harry Met Sally remains a firm staple in the romance genre, with many fans still discussing this particular dinner scene. This hearty and hilarious movie tells the story of when Harry first met Sally and their lives after their chance encounter after meeting again five years later.

The film not only contains the best love story of a movie to date, but also some of the most stylish fall outfits. From cable knits to flared pants and bowler hats, the film captured fall style and even showed it as the couple strolled through Central Park among the colorful fallen leaves. The film’s location captivated fans along with its clever dialogue, resulting in many fans, including zereldal, labeling it a “perfect fall movie”.

Knives (2019)

Available for rent on Prime Video

knives invites its viewers to solve the mystery alongside its characters, making it a popular watch for murder mystery detectives as well as movie buffs. After Harlan Thromby is found dead, it’s Detective Benoit Blanc’s job to find the killer, but suspicion soon turns to Harlan’s own family.

The film’s overall setting places its audience inside a mysterious country house with all the grandeur associated with the Gothic era and, in turn, the autumn season. Characters are often seen in chunky jumpsuits (mostly Chris Evans), but it’s the specific references to colder weather that cemented the film as an autumn clock, with Marta’s rosy cheeks and runny nose making it a “great choice.” ” to the Redditor rav_dog.

Autumn in New York (2000)

Stream on Amazon Prime

Despite autumn in new york being considered mediocre at the time of its release, many fans have argued that it is the perfect New York romance to watch in the fall. The film follows a womanizing older man named Will, who begins to change after meeting Charlotte, but their love story becomes complicated when his heart condition is revealed.

In terms of films that feel like autumn, Hamler3 pointed out that “the title says it all,” with the poignant film making the most of its seasonal location. The couple is often seen wearing a scarf and a pair of gloves, encouraging fall fanatics to dig up their own fall outfits, while also enjoying the cityscape filled with oranges and yellows.

Goodwill Hunt (1997)

Stream on HBO Max

Goodwill Hunt is one of the most inspiring films of all time and tells the story of Will, a talented but troubled mathematician, as he seeks the help of a psychiatrist named Dr. Sean Maguireto, who gives him some life-changing advice.

From the opening credits, Goodwill Hunt employs a warm tone that embodies a cozy fall-themed movie night, but doesn’t stop there. Each costume is well thought out and plays on that comfortable fall feel through a series of plaid shirts and flaunting layers as a common style choice, which for Redditor Cheeble and many other fans “always gives.” [them] autumn vibes.”

The Lake House (2006)

Stream on Netflix

The Lake House is a somewhat underrated romance that blends genres to deliver a healthy love story with a touch of fantasy. Starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, the film sees the couple falling in love through a series of letters and a visually interesting lake house, despite living two years apart.

According to Content_Pool_1391, The Lake House it’s the movie to “watch when it starts to get cold outside and you want to wrap yourself in a blanket”. The weather plays a big role throughout the film, with characters often looking windswept and abandoning their summer wardrobes for warmer-looking coats, whose brown and red colors match the changing landscape that surrounds them.

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Stream on FuboTV

sleepy hollow is the best Halloween movie to help viewers miss these summer months less as it plunges its audience into a colder and far scarier setting. Adapted from the novel The Legend of Sleepy HollowTim Burton’s bizarre film investigates the mysterious murders of sleepy hollow through the eyes of Ichabod Crane.

The movie certainly touches on everything about Halloween, but it’s its setting, characters, and eerily gray skies that capture its autumnal feel. sleepy hollow employs clever camera angles to give the audience the illusion that they are following the characters as they ride through the mist and fallen leaves, giving it “good autumnal visuals” as highlighted by one Redditor.

The Perks of Being Invisible (2012)

Stream on HBO Max

The perks of Being a Wallflower is a coming-of-age movie everyone needs to see, and it rose to fame when Stephen Chbosky’s novel was adapted for the big screen. The film follows Charlie as he navigates high school and new friends, as he struggles with a series of traumatic events.

The film’s subtle glow is created through low-key lighting and fairy lights, referencing important holidays associated with autumn, such as the lead-up to Halloween. His soft glow alongside his flamboyant music choices not only tap into the coming-of-age genre, but also the shift from summer to fall, resulting in ed3003 stating that it “certainly delivers that mood”.

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Available for rent on Apple TV

Starring the late Robin Williams as an inspiring English teacher, Dead Poets Society represents the impact a good teacher can have on their students. Despite being a heart-wrenching watch, this cozy movie leaves its viewers with a series of life lessons on how to live while also delving into social issues.

In addition to offering an awe-inspiring viewing experience, the movie is also the perfect back-to-school clock due to its old-school school setting. Dead Poets Society represents changing the weather by putting characters in thick sweaters or coats like Neil’s famous red lining, synonymous with what Bunny Hats labeled the “golden aura” the film exuded through its sepia tone.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Stream on Disney+

Fantastic Mr. Fox is one of the best stop-motion films of all time and won over fans with its exciting and sophisticated film style, bringing Roald Dahl’s much-loved tale to life. Mr.Fox gives viewers a glimpse into the world of the forest as they accompany him on his heist episodes as he fights a series of farmers.

Wes Anderson is known for his stunning color palettes and Fantastic Mr Fox it’s just one example of how the filmmaker employs color to create a distinct viewing experience. By utilizing warm tones to capture the forest setting, the film also exudes autumn by mirroring the changing leaves recognized by Hamler3 who stated that the “whole film is basically just a palette of autumn colors”.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Stream on Disney+

hocus pocus is a fall movie that has a soft spot in the hearts of many ’90s kids, despite appearing in many of their nightmares as well. The film tells the story of Max, who awakens three renowned witches after lighting a cursed candle, but a lot has changed since these witches plagued the city of Salem.

The film remains a must-see Halloween movie and ensures viewers stay in the autumn mood through its velvet gowns, misty backdrop, and its famous homage to Halloween. hocus pocus embodies the warmth viewers associate with fall, employing a range of orange and yellow hues, resulting in fans like Creative-Cash3759 labeling it as “one of the best” fall movies as fans anticipate its second installment towards the end. Of this month.