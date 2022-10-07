100 years of the March on Rome: how Mussolini came to power and installed the 1st fascist government

  • Juan Francisco Alonso
  • BBC News World

Mussolini and other fascist leaders in the 1922 March on Rome

“Either give us the government or we will go to Rome to take it.”

With these words, on October 24, 1922, Benito Mussolini called on his followers – many of them armed – in the Plaza del Plebiscito, in Naples, to take the Italian capital to pressure King Victor Manuel III to hand over power to him.

His National Fascist Party (PNF) was, at the time, a fringe force in Parliament, with just 35 out of a total of 535 deputies. The threat was serious, but few took it seriously.

And, to the surprise of even his own followers, Mussolini, who was a journalist and former socialist revolutionary, achieved his goal and installed the first fascist regime in history.

