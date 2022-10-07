15 Best Colin Farrell Movies (According to Rotten Tomatoes) » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Colin Farrell has had one of the most interesting Hollywood careers in recent memory with 2022 alone showcasing his remarkable talents with the likes of the Batman and Inisherin’s Banshees. He burst onto the scene as the hottest young actor in the world, but his career as a Hollywood leading man never took off the way people expected. However, Farrell quickly reinvented himself as a much more interesting character actor.

This unique career has resulted in some unforgettable films as well as some hidden gems still waiting to be discovered. From his early roles that showcased his promising talents to his versatile and challenging roles later in his career, these are Colin Farrell’s best films, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

15/15 Tiger Land (2000) – 77%

Farrell was still a rising actor when he secured the lead role in this small independent drama from Joel Schumacher. Farrell stars as a young rebel who arrives at basic training to prepare to serve in Vietnam. By challenging the authority of this new existence, he develops an ability to find loopholes for his fellow recruits to escape the mission.

The film is a small, intimate look at the war genre, with the story focusing on the psychology of war preparation. Farrell is an attractive and charismatic protagonist, creating a character who still shows his movie star charm.

14/15 The Seduced (2017) – 78%

Farrell was once touted as Hollywood’s next big star, but now seems more comfortable playing supporting roles or as part of an ensemble. He has joined the stellar cast of Sofia Coppola the deceived alongside names like Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning. The Civil War drama is set in a girls’ boarding school in the South that takes in a wounded Union soldier, played by Farrell.

The gothic feel of the story adds a great sense of doom throughout the captivating tale. It’s shocking, funny and sexy, as well as featuring excellent performances from the great cast.

13/15 Saving Mr. Banks (2013) – 79%

Inside Saving Mr. Banks, Farrell once again proves to be one of the most memorable parts of the film while in a supporting role. The film stars Emma Thompson as PL Travers, the creator of Mary Poppins, and the story of the tumultuous relationship between her and Walt Disney (Tom Hanks) as they try to bring her character to the big screen. Farrell appears in flashbacks as Travers’ loving but troubled father.

The film is a charming and interesting behind-the-scenes story of making a beloved movie. Hanks and Thompson are great and the scenes with Farrell are some of the most powerful in the movie.

12/15 The Death of a Holy Deer (2017) – 80%

Available on Showtime, Hoopla and DIRECTV

The killing of a sacred deer is the second collaboration between Farrell and filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, and proves to be another solid partnership. Farrell plays a surgeon who makes a mistake during a surgery that ends up with far greater consequences than he could have imagined.

Like most Lanthimos films, The killing of a sacred deer it’s full of dark humor, sharp writing and intense moments. The performances are also impressive, with Farrell, Nicole Kidman and Barry Keoghan specifically standing out.

11/15 Seven Psychopaths (2012) – 83%

Martin McDonagh is another filmmaker who has collaborated with Farrell to great success on more than one occasion. seven psychopaths is their second film together and stars Farrell as an alcoholic screenwriter struggling with his latest project when he and his friends become targets of various dangerous figures.

The film is a darkly funny story, full of gruesome violence and colorful characters. Farrell once again showcases his comedic talents while supported by an incredible cast including Sam Rockwell, Christopher Walken and Woody Harrelson.

10/15 The Warzone (1999) – 84%

Available in Roku and Tubi

With her first film role, Farrell joined the harrowing and disturbing drama the war zone. The film focuses on a boy who makes a shocking discovery within his family that leads everyone down a dark path. Farrell has a small supporting role as a local boy who befriends the boy’s sister.

Undoubtedly, the film is very difficult to watch and deals with subjects that can be too much for many audiences. But it is also a powerful film that has been praised by critics for its performances and intensity.

09/15 In Bruges (2008) – 84%

Available for rent on Apple TV

in Bruges it was the first time Farrell teamed up with Martin McDonagh and is an even better example of his talents. The film stars Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two Irish assassins who are forced into hiding in Bruges, Belgium after a job goes wrong.

McDonagh immediately made a name for himself as a unique voice in film with dark, hilarious and crisp dialogue. Farrell and Gleeson make a wonderfully mismatched pair, while Ralph Fiennes steals the show as his rage-filled boss. It’s an eerily beautiful crime comedy filled with some of cinema’s wittiest characters that have grown in popularity over the years.

8/15 The Batman (2022) – 85%

While there are a number of superhero roles fans can imagine Farrell playing himself, he chose to take on an unexpected villain role in the Batman. Robert Pattinson takes on the iconic role of the Caped Crusader as he tries to stop the deadly Riddler that unravels Gotham City’s dark past.

Farrell has a scene-stealing role as Penguin with the actor almost unrecognizable in the villain role. The film was praised for bringing a dark detective noir vibe to the story, making it feel like its own version of Batman and his world.

07/15 Thirteen Lives (2022) – 87%

Another of several high-profile films Farrell has released this year is the real-life rescue drama. Thirteen Lives. The drama is directed by Ron Howard and tells the story of a terrifying rescue mission to save a land of boys trapped in an underwater cave.

Farrell plays one of the divers alongside the likes of Viggo Mortensen and Joel Egerton, creating ground heroes. The film was seen as an intense and moving account of the real events that took place in 2018 in Thailand.

06/15 The Lobster (2015) – 87%

Available on Showtime, Hoopla and DIRECTV

The first collaboration between Farrell and Yorgos Lanthimos was an odd dark romantic comedy. Farrell stars as a lonely, sad man in a dystopian society where people have 45 days to find a romantic life partner or be transformed into an animal of their choosing.

The film features an all-star cast, including Rachel Weisz, John C. Reilly and Olivia Colman, all giving stellar and hilarious performances. It’s certainly a strange and unconventional tale full of wild moments, but it’s also a charming story about true love.

5/15 After Yang (2022) – 89%

In addition to appearing in more supporting roles, Farrell’s recent career has seen him taking on lead roles in smaller films. after Yang is a recent example of this and tells an intimate science fiction story.

Farrell plays a man who is faced with questions about love and his family when his AI sidekick fails. The film is a quiet, contemplative film that critics have found to reward audiences if they are willing to embrace its smaller story.

04/15 Minority Report (2002) – 90%

Available on AMC+ and DIRECTV

When Farrell’s star was on the rise, he got the chance to work with one of the most legendary filmmakers of all time, Steven Spielberg. minority report is an inventive sci-fi thriller set in a future where crime can be predicted. Tom Cruise plays a cop who is slated to kill a man in the near future and must go on the run to clear his name. Farrell plays a determined government agent who pursues Cruise.

The film was seen as one of Spielberg’s best of the 2000s, as a master filmmaker is on full display with this thrilling, intelligent and action-packed film. futuristic adventure. Cruise also proves why he’s at the top of his game with an intense movie star performance.

3/15 Crazy Heart (2009) – 90%

Farrell seems drawn to interesting stories, no matter how big his role. Inside crazy heart, Jeff Bridges stars as a decadent country singer whose life is slowly being destroyed by alcoholism. He finds hope for redemption after starting a relationship with a single mother (Maggie Gyllenhaal). Farrell plays a successful country singer and a former collaborator of Bridges’ character.

While the story may not be entirely original, the film won critical acclaim in large part due to Bridges’ fantastic performance, for which he won an Oscar. The raw and touching love story combined with beautiful original music made it one of the best country music movies of all time.

02/15 Widows (2018) – 91%

Once again, Farrell joined a stellar ensemble that resulted in one of his best films. widows is a smart and captivating crime thriller from Steve McQueen that follows a group of thieves who die during a robbery, leaving their widows to pick up the pieces and complete the job themselves. Farrell plays a corrupt politician involved in the robbery.

The film is a crisp and moving film with fantastic performances from its star cats, most notably Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki and Daniel Kaluuya. The movie serves as a great genre movie, as well as offering interesting commentary on real-world issues, while offering a rare heist movie with badass female leads.

01/15 The Banshees of Inisherin (2022) – 100%

In theaters October 21, 2022

Farrell’s Awesome Year 2022 Isn’t Over Yet Inisherin’s Banshees providing yet another acclaimed turn for the actor. The film brought together Farrell and Brendan Gleeson for this dark comic tale of two best friends on a remote Irish island whose relationship is suddenly ended with shocking consequences.

In addition to seeing Farrell and Gleeson together, they are also reuniting with their in Bruges filmmaker Martin McDonagh. And the team looks to recapture the magic, as the film is already being hailed as one of the best of the year and sparking the Oscar buzz for Farrell.