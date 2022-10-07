2,000-year-old Hercules statue found by archaeologists in Greece

Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports believes it to be a 2nd century AD play

Reproduction/Ministry of Culture of Greece

Statue was found in a UNESCO heritage site in good condition



Archaeologists from the University of Aristotle found in September, at the archaeological site of Philippi, in Greece, an approximately 2,000-year-old statue of Hercules. Researchers were excavating the region when they came across the ruins of a richly decorated 7th or 9th century building, classified as ‘larger than life’, the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports said in a statement, adding that believe it to be a 2nd century AD statue According to the university team that found the statue, the find provides insights into how public spaces were decorated during the Byzantine Empire. According to the information, the statue that is larger than life depicts a clean-shaven Hercules with a youthful body. The archaeological site of Philippi is a UNESCO world heritage site and the ruins of a temple, theater, octagonal church and other basilicas can be found on the site. Photos taken by the University, show the buried statue. Along with the image of Hercules, a lion was also found hanging from the outstretched left hand, which was supposed to symbolize a hero. Hercules, son of Zeus, is one of the mythological but famous figures of Greek mythology and Philippi is the place where Mark Antony and Augustus led the battle that killed Brutus and Cassius, the assassins of Julius Caesar.