2,000-year-old statue of Hercules found in Greece

A roughly 2,000-year-old statue of Hercules has been discovered in Greece. The sculpture was found in a building by a team of researchers from Aristotle University who were carrying out an excavation in the ancient city of Philippi, according to the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports.

During the search, an ornate building with “special” architectural decoration was discovered, which “dates back to the 8th or 9th century”. The building had an (almost complete) statue of Hercules, dating back to Roman times in the 2nd century, and which adorned buildings until the subsequent Byzantine period, according to the ministry.

Photos of the Hercules sculpture show it buried under rock and earth, and when it was excavated, parts of the statue were detached. The statue also included a club, which was found in fragments, and a lion hanging from the outstretched left hand, which were supposed to symbolize a hero.

Statue of Hercules was found almost complete and dates back to the 2nd century Photo: Reproduction Ministry of Culture and Sports of Greece

One of the most famous figures in Greek mythology, Hercules was born human, but with divine strength, being the son of Zeus, “ruler of all gods and humans”. The city of Philippi, where the statue was found, was the location where Mark Antony, Julius Caesar’s Roman general, and Augustus, who would later become emperor, led a battle that killed Brutus and Cassius, who murdered Julius Caesar.

The city developed as a sort of “little Rome”, with the empire being established only decades later. There is also a theater and another temple, Roman buildings like a courthouse and basilicas, built when Christianity was established in the city, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.