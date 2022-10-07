2nd youngest player to play Brazilian from running points

Striker Endrick, 16, made his debut for Palmeiras in a 4-0 victory over Coritiba yesterday (6th) at Allianz Parque. The revelation of Verdão’s base categories entered the field in the 22nd minute of the second half, in place of Rony, and became the youngest player to play for the club since 1914.

With only 16 years, 2 months and 15 days, Endrick also became the second youngest player to play in the Brazilian Championship in the era of consecutive points, since 2003, behind only striker Ângelo, who debuted for Santos in 2020, with 15 years old.

Against Coritiba, Endrick went blank, but he will still have the chance in the next rounds to score his first goal for Palmeiras. If that happens, he will be the youngest player to score a goal in the era of running points, having the chance to surpass striker Jô, who, in 2003, in the first edition, scored a goal (over Inter), aged 16. , 4 months and 4 days.

Since 2003, 21 players have entered the field for the Brasileirão at age 16. Among them, Gabigol (still with Santos), Rodrygo (ex-Santos) and Vinícius Júnior (ex-Flamengo), and Paulinho (ex-Vasco is today in Bayer Leverkusen). Alexandre Pato (for Inter, in 2006) and Neymar (in 2009, with the shirt of Peixe), were still the youngest of those editions.

Youngest players to compete in the Brasileirão in the era of consecutive points (2003-2022)

