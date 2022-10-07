3 must-see movies that went under the radar on Netflix

In the last week, Netflix added several new movies to its catalog, some soon climbed to the most watched list, others are still erased in the platform’s vast portfolio. Check out three great productions that arrived quietly on the site below:

Queen & Slim (2019)

The film starring Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya did not go through Brazilian cinemas – and, therefore, did not even have the chance to make the noise it caused in the United States. In the adrenaline-charged plot, two young black men on a date via the app end up stopped by a violent police approach. The couple reacts and the policeman is shot. From strangers, the two become accomplices on the run. On the journey, they pass through scenarios and other characters that delve deeper into the racial drama in question, in an acid modern allegory about the escape of slaves in the 19th century.

The Midnight Express (1978)

Alan Parker’s classic action film with a screenplay by Oliver Stone tells the true story of a young American student who, in the 70’s, was arrested at the airport in Istanbul, Turkey, carrying drugs. Sentenced to 30 years in prison, he must escape and catch the midnight express in order to return to the United States. Criticized and praised in the same proportion, the controversial film holds and raises questions that are difficult to answer.

Emma (2020)

Based on the book of the same name by author Jane Austen, the film features Anya Taylor-Joy as the matchmaker protagonist, who tries to find a husband of good reputation and possessions for a new friend who has just moved close to her residence. Faithful to the book’s acidity and good humor, the film stings the bourgeois values ​​linked to human relationships in the 19th century – and which, of course, are reflected today.

