5 historic defeats experienced by Apple

THE apple suffered a major defeat in the European Parliament which decided to standardize cell phone chargers in the European Union. From 2024, the brand’s smartphones must be compatible with the model adopted in the block: USB-C. The law passed with an overwhelming vote of 602 to 13, according to an EU press release.

Under these new rules, all cell phones, tablets and cameras sold in the EU must have a USB Type-C charging port by the end of 2024 and all laptops by spring 2026. This is not the first time that Apple suffers a defeat of these proportions, the company currently commanded by Tim Cook has already had to deal with other decisions and comply, see five of them below.

millionaire fine

In September this year, the Department of Consumer Protection and Defense, linked to the Ministry of Justice, imposed a fine of BRL 12.2 million on Apple for selling iPhone-branded smartphones, since October 2020, without battery chargers.

Dispute with Qualcomm

In the month of February of this year, Apple lost a battle with Qualcomm that provided for the annulment of two patents of the chip company.

app stores

In May of this year, Apple came under fire for keeping iOS largely closed to rival app stores. One of them is Cydia. The company sued the iPhone maker, which sought an appeal to dismiss the lawsuit. The judge in the case, however, gave Apple no reason.

Apple vs Samsung in Japan

In 2012, the Tokyo Court denied a claim by Apple that it accused competitor Samsung of infringing patents. The Japanese court still ordered Apple to pay the legal fees involved in the case.

antitrust monitor

In the year 2014, Apple was unsuccessful after trying to block an external antitrust monitor named after a judge found that the company had conspired to fix e-book prices.