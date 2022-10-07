5 top Pix scams and how not to fall for them!

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

With the popularization of Pix among Brazilians, scammers found new ways to make victims using the instant wire transfer system. Today, according to the Central Bank, more than 240 million users have already registered keys on Pix. This expands the possibilities for criminals to act with different people and in different ways.

Check out some scams that involve Pix.

The use of links to capture user data is widely used by scammers. It’s a quick way to get victims’ personal information. With Pix, it would be no different.

To start using Pix, users must register one or more keys. From this, criminals send links to supposed sites where the person can register.

To avoid this kind of situation, be wary of links linked to Pix. To register the keys, you must access the official platform of your bank. Therefore, any other options should raise suspicion.

Pix Request via WhatsApp

Cloning usually happens in the following way: the scammer contacts the potential victim and pretends to be a representative of some place where the person already has a record. After that, it asks for the security code sent by SMS, supposedly sent to confirm the registration data.

What the person doesn’t know is that the code in question is used to clone the messenger account. From there, the messages begin, pretending to be the victim, requesting values ​​via Pix.

To avoid this type of scam, just enable the “Two-Step Verification” option in WhatsApp itself, which can be found in the settings and adjustments.

fake profile on whatsapp

The other way adopted by criminals that involves WhatsApp is the creation of fake profiles, with photos of victims. By impersonating a certain person, the scammer sends messages requesting the transfer of values ​​to a certain account. As the photo is of a known person, some users even send the amount that was requested.

The main tip to avoid this type of scam is to get in touch, by other means, with the person who is asking for the money and confirm that it is really her. Or, still, look for the relatives of that person and ask if there was a change of number.

Pix failure

Through messages, criminals talk about an alleged flaw in Pix’s system that could make the victim make money. For this, it is necessary to carry out a transfer to an X key and then the user will receive the double amount, which is nothing more than a scam.

One way to avoid this type of event is to be aware of Pix failures and always seek official information on reliable channels, such as the Central Bank’s website or the bank that presented the alleged failure.

Pix fake call center

In this type of scam, the criminal impersonates a bank employee where the victim has a registered Pix account and key. In contact, he offers help to regularize an alleged problem involving the transfer system or to make the first registration.

If this happens, remember that banks do not call or contact their customers offering help with Pix settings. In this sense, do not pass the data to people who call claiming that they are bank employees.

Image: Diego Thomazini/shutterstock.com