50 over 50: Success in maturity

The most successful businesswoman in US history. A venture capitalist from Silicon Valley. Hollywood’s most influential mother. The first black female Supreme Court justice in the United States.

Respectively, Diane Hendricks, Theresia Gouw, Kris Jenner and Ketanji Brown-Jackson are just 4 of the 200 women in the second edition of Forbes annual 50 Over 50 listbut his historic achievements and success breaking down barriers after 50 represent the whole list.

For many of these women, their success and innovative thinking has not happened despite their age, they are a direct result of maturity. Deborah Kilpatrick, 54, co-CEO and executive chairman of Evidation Health, a R$5 billion digital health company, says she feels more capable of running a unicorn startup now than she ever would earlier in her career. . “I’ve realized that age not only gives me greater problem-solving skills, it also allows me to use my energy more effectively.”

Nicole Taylor, 52-year-old CEO of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation – the largest community foundation in the US, which in 2021 distributed more than R$10 billion in donations to 6,000 nonprofits – says her age is helping to open doors for other women. Especially black women. “Unfortunately, as a woman of color, I am still a rarity in philanthropic leadership and in the boardrooms of Silicon Valley. We have to deal with inequality and being over 50 gives me more power and influence over those conversations and decisions.”

Also read: Forbes 50+ 2022 brings stories of reinvention and success after 50

This year’s 50 Over 50 list features 200 women into four major categories – lifestyle, entrepreneurs, impact and money. They founded companies in industries such as manufacturing, retail and technology. And some, like 66-year-old Nobel Prize winner Frances Arnold, have even founded more than one company. Others, like Jean Hynes of Wellington Management, who is 53 years old, manage billions (or, in Hynes’ case, R$7.2 trillion) in assets. Still others, like Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn, 57, are changing the way we eat and drink.

The 50 Over 50 is impressive. Not only is Sheila Johnson the 73-year-old co-founder of BET Networks and Salamander Hotels and Resorts, she is also the first black woman to own three professional sports franchises (the Washington Magos, Capitals and Mystics). Jill Tiefenthaler, 58, became the first woman to lead the century-old National Geographic Society – one of the world’s largest nonprofit scientific organizations – in 2020, just short of her 56th birthday. Suzan Shown Harjo, 77, is a poet and activist who in 2014 received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest U.S. civilian honor, for her work in drafting legislation for Native Americans and reclaiming land for Native Americans.

At a time when women’s rights are under attack across the world, we hope the women on this list – and their stories of power and resilience – will resonate, inform and inspire. Above all, we hope your experiences are a reminder that it’s never too late to pursue a goal or achieve a dream.

“Some people reach their goals in their 20s, some in their 30s or 40s, and some people in their 50s, 60s or 70s,” says Hoda Kotb, 58, co-host of the TODAY Show and one of the 50 shortlisted. Over 50 this year. Kotb was 53 years old in 2018 when NBC network executives hired her for the co-anchor job — a move that made her and Savannah Guthrie the first female anchor team in the morning show’s 70-year history. This is the lesson she takes from that trajectory: “We are at the right time.”

See some of the 200 women on the list 50 Over 50 this year:





Ketanji Brown-Jackson • 52 US Supreme Court Judge Brown-Jackson is the first black woman to become a US Supreme Court justice. She is the first former federal public defender to serve on the Supreme Court and is a former vice chairman of the US Sentencing Commission.



Kris Jenner • 66 Influencer and entrepreneur Kris Jenner runs the business side of the Kardashian-Jenner empire. Jenner was the brains behind the TV show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and has also become a celebrity. She receives 10% of every dollar from her daughters’ modeling jobs, licensing deals and beauty companies.



MacKenzie Scott • 52 Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, to whom she was married for 25 years. As part of the 2019 divorce, she received a 25% stake in the online retailer. In May 2019, shortly after announcing the terms of the divorce on Twitter, she signed the Giving Pledge, promising to donate at least half of her wealth over her lifetime.



Sandra Bullock • 58 Actress Movie star Sandra Bullock amassed her fortune over more than three decades in front of the camera in hit films like “Gravity” and “The Proposal.” Her films have grossed nearly $5 billion (£26 billion) at the worldwide box office. Bullock challenged the industry by landing some of his biggest roles in his 50s.



Lisa Cook • 58 Member of the Federal Reserve Board In January of this year, Cook was appointed by President Joe Biden to serve as a member of the regulatory board of the Federal Reserve system. In May, at age 57, she took office, making history as the first black woman to serve on the central bank’s board.



Brene Brown • 56 teacher and researcher The researcher and professor at the University of Houston has spent the past two decades studying courage, vulnerability and empathy. In 2010, she revealed how vulnerability can be a strength, and her TEDx talk on the subject has reached over 60 million views and has become one of the most-watched TED talks in history.



Tracy Reese • 58 Stylist Reese dressed Beyoncé, Sarah Jessica Parker, Oprah Winfrey and former US First Lady Michelle Obama. In 1998, she launched her ready-to-wear brand and since then has introduced several sub-brands with designs sold in major stores. In recent years, she has focused on sustainable fashion and social impact.



Marlee Matlin • 57 Actress The Oscar winner for “Children of Silence”, the youngest to win the award for best actress (at 21 years old), won another statuette this year with “In the Rhythm of the Heart”. The most prominent deaf actress of a generation, Matlin advocated casting deaf actors in the film.



Tory Burch • 56 Executive President and Director of Tory Burch In January 2019, Tory Burch became Executive Chairman and Creative Director of the fashion company that bears her name. The brand sold around US$1.5 billion (R$7.8 billion) in clothing, shoes, accessories and fragrances in 2021.



Mary Callahan Erdoes • 55 CEO of Asset & Wealth Management at JP Morgan Chase The executive oversees $3.4 trillion in client assets. In 2017, Erdoes expanded into China when the bank received the first license to operate an asset management business in Shanghai.



Dawn Ostroff • 62 Spotify’s CCO Ostroff joined Spotify in 2018 and now oversees the streaming content business, including music, podcasts and audiobooks, and the global advertising business. She was president of The CW and UPN, where she developed “Gossip Girl”, “Supernatural” and “America’s Next Top Model”.



Michelle Albert • 52 President of the American Cardiology Association Albert is the first person in history to be simultaneously president of three of the most distinguished cardiovascular medical societies: the American Heart Association, of which he is president-elect; the Association of Black Cardiologists, which she led from 2020-2022; and the Association of University Cardiologists.



Victoria Alonso • 56 President of Marvel Studios In 2021, at age 55, Alonso was promoted to President of Post-Production, Visual Effects and Animation Production at Marvel Studios. She also oversees the studio’s film and series divisions. A prominent Latina in Hollywood, she is a key voice for diversity and inclusion within Marvel and the industry at large.



Jill Tiefenthaler • 58 CEO of the National Geographic Society Tiefenthaler is the first female CEO of the National Geographic Society, leading a global community of innovative scientists, educators and storytellers. She also serves on the Society’s Board of Trustees and the board of National Geographic Partners.



Susan Huang • 60 Morgan Stanley Vice-Chair Huang joined Morgan Stanley in 1984 and has been climbing the ranks ever since. In July, at age 59, she was promoted to chief investment banker to lead a newly formed group of senior bankers.



Holly O’Neill • 51 Bank of America Retail CEO O’Neill is president of retail banking, one of Bank of America’s eight lines of business. She is responsible for growing a business that serves 33 million US consumers.



CeCe Moore • 53 genetic genealogist Moore is a leader in the field of genetic genealogy, the practice of combining ancestry with genetics to investigate crimes. She currently leads a team at the forensic consulting firm Parabon. She and her group have solved more than 200 cases, many of them cold cases, since 2018.



Bobbi Brown • 65 Founder of Jones Road Cosmetics and Bobbi Brown The makeup artist and businesswoman launched her eponymous cosmetics brand in 1991, which she sold to Estée Lauder in 1995 for $74.5 million.

In 2020, aged 63 and following the expiration of his non-compete agreement with Estée Lauder, Brown launched his second beauty brand, Jones Road, which reportedly had $20 million in revenue in its first year.



Claudia Goldin • 76 Harvard University economist Much of what we know about the history of women’s participation in the US economy and the evolution of gender roles comes from decades of work by renowned historian Claudia Goldin. Last year, at age 65, she published her ninth book: Career and Family: Women’s Centennial Journey Toward Equity.



Kathleen Kennedy • 69 President of Lucasfilm Productions President of Lucasfilm since its acquisition by Disney in 2012, Kennedy has produced five Star Wars films, grossing more than $5 billion worldwide. In December 2017, she created a commission in Hollywood to end sexual harassment and promote equality. In November 2018, she received an honorary lifetime Oscar.



Deborah Kilpatrick • 59 Co-CEO of Evidation Health Kilpatrick is co-CEO and president of unicorn startup Evidation Health. Evidation is a health tracking platform that rewards users for healthy actions and contributes data to research projects. The startup has raised more than US$259 million (R$1.3 billion) in funding.



Nicole Taylor • 53 CEO of Silicon Valley Community Foundation When he was turning 50, Taylor took over the organization of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. It is the largest community foundation in the US with over US$15 billion in assets and in 2021 it distributed a record US$2.27 billion to 6,000 NGOs. Ketanji Brown-Jackson • 52 US Supreme Court Judge Brown-Jackson is the first black woman to become a US Supreme Court justice. She is the first former federal public defender to serve on the Supreme Court and is a former vice chairman of the US Sentencing Commission.

Check the full list here.