6 Celebrities Who Are Gen Z Fashion Icons | Fashion

They were born with words like Instagram and Twitter sounding as common in their vocabulary as a simple “thank you.” They are concerned about the origin of the pieces they wear and are also not afraid of repeating looks. More than anything, they are fans of labels (or attitudes) free from distinctions between gender, race or mannequin number. Welcome to the world of cool and sophisticated productions by the fashion icons of Generation Z, fashionistas born between the late 90s and 2010s who awaken our desires about what to wear — and are powerful enough to change the paths of the industry with a simple post. Below, we list six names.

At 26 years old, Zendaya is a style reference wherever she goes, whether wearing the pink tailoring of the latest Valentino campaign or, still, shining in a transparent and crystal-studded jumpsuit worn in her most recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week. .

On a daily basis, the actress — who gave life to one of the most cult characters of the moment, Rue Bennett, from Euphoria — is a fan of the trio of cropped top, tailored pants and roomy blazer, a look in which she is often spotted on the streets of New York and Los Angeles.

Leaving part of the belly on display or betting on pieces with cutouts are other of her style marks, as well as investing in models with slits and that enhance the shoulders.

Most of her looks bear the signature of Law Roach, one of Hollywood’s most powerful stylists, known as an “image architect”. Roach is also famous for having a collection of vintage looks, including Courrèges from the 1960s and Bob Mackies from the 70s. Some were already worn by Zendaya on the red carpet.

Other iconic productions worn by the actress, such as the Sportmax black suit with a plum shirt at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party and the long wet-effect Balmain that she chose for the 2021 Venice Film Festival, also permeate the list of the most sought-after looks at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. network. Something that, by the way, has been going on since 2010, when she still wore plaid shirts, cropped shorts and debuted on screen as Rocky Blue, her character in the Disney Plus series Shake It Up.

A streetwear look by Sunset Boulevard, an athleisure production by the Upper East Side, a stunning long worn in Cannes. It doesn’t matter. Everything that Hailey Bieber, 25, wears turns to gold, disappearing in an instant from the racks of some of the brands and inspiring the entire generation Z to compose similar productions.

Hailey, who is married to Justin Bieber and today one of the most sought after in the Baldwin clan, is also one of the models with the most followers on Instagram in the world, almost 50 million. She began her career on the catwalks in 2014, at 19, walking for Topshop. The following year, she set foot on the red carpet, being the guest of honor at the most important events in world showbusiness.

Even walking through several styles, he is an expert in off-duty looks, formed by monochromatic, comfortable and stripped pieces. And yet, able to compose a sophisticated look. Tailoring is another of his constant choices, always opting for spacious pieces combined with one of the Air Jordans in his collection. The elongated coats are another of her wardrobe hits, often used as a cover for her cropped top and boyfriend jeans combo.

As for accessories, Hailey doesn’t give up her sunglasses. She has even gone so far as to combine them with one of the most talked about evening gowns of recent times (the iconic black Yves Saint Laurent plunging neckline model, worn by her at the 2021 Met Ball). The result? She broke the internet, topping the best dressed list of that night and, perhaps, many more balls to come.

Born in Queens, New York, she is of Brazilian descent and, even before enchanting the world as Kat Hernández in the Euphoria series, Barbie Ferreira, 25, was already drawing attention in the fashion world.

Also, could. She is one of the top representatives of the body positive, which even earned her the title of one of the most influential teenagers in the world in 2016. And all this at a time when diverse bodies were little scaled for advertising campaigns.

Barbie was one of the first girls to photograph a lingerie line and demand that her photos not be retouched, as well as being the spokesperson for a style summed up in a single word: freedom.

It’s also a darling of some of the coolest designers of the moment. During the pandemic, for example, she was photographed via Zoom for Jacquemus’ summer 2020 collection.

With a mannequin far beyond the “standard” 38, she uses and abuses all the fashion resources, previously seen as a privilege of the thin. Loves ruffles and bulky pieces. Vibrant colors and prints also mark her productions, whether at gala events or in a real-life post on her Instagram profile.

The neat make-up is another of her landmarks, always investing in eyes highlighted by vibrant shades.

Short blouses and adhesive pieces are other constant choices, encouraging a legion of girls to accept their measurements. And, above all, make sure that the only style mistake you can make is not being proud of who you are.

It was during the premiere of Big Girl, Little Woman — and wearing a bright yellow taffeta dress reminiscent of antique porcelain dolls — that Elle Fanning, 24, first stepped onto the red carpet. She was 5 years old. The entry into Hollywood was even earlier, at 2, when she lived, in I Am Sam, the child phase of her older sister, also actress Dakota Fanning.

But it was even from 2011, when she was 13, that Elle’s relationship with the fashion world became a solid marriage, resulting in audience champion looks.

Pastel-colored productions are her signature style. Some of them, with a girlie soul, full of embroidery, bows and almost always finished off by voluminous tulle skirts. Among the accessories, tiaras, buckles and hair bands act as best friends.

Elle is currently breaking new ground in her public appearances. The sky slip dress worn at the 2021 Golden Globes, as well as the couture model from her last Emmy appearance, are some of these examples and that she is having a diva moment.

The Great star, who plays Empress Catherine II, also appears to be in a serious relationship with tailoring. The look consisting of a pure silk shirt, vest and men’s pants that she wore at this year’s SAG Awards drew sighs. It would be interesting to hear what the boys who mocked the way she dressed at school for much of their childhood would say these days in the face of so much style. Always with the basic help of the American super stylist Samantha McMillen, the actress’ right-hand man.

Leather overcoat, tailoring, shortened dresses, deconstructed suits and spacious knits. With each post, Bruna Marquezine, 27, has been sharing with her fans of generation Z the most varied style lessons. By the way, more and more refined.

The actress, who is now preparing to play a DC Comics superhero, debuted on TV in the 2000s, in the children’s program Gente Inocente. She already has nearly two decades of career, much of it strengthening ties with the fashion world. His fashion curriculum includes, for example, a fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana and the leading role in international campaigns for Intimissimi, Puma and C&A, in addition to being the darling celebrity of national brands such as Arezzo and Colcci.

Democracy is the keyword in her looks, which always go through different trends and, as a rule, turn into success. Monochromatic looks are also always among your bets. In common, they carry a certain unpretentious air, but which always result in sophisticated productions free from exaggeration.

Black also dominates a good part of her productions, appearing between proposals for looks that are sometimes romantic, sometimes sexy and sometimes urban. In her most recent appearances, during the last shows of the Parisian fashion season, Bruna moved the networks and caused a stir among her almost 44 million followers. All, without exception, elegant, timeless and crowning her as one of the Brazilian it girls.

Actress, student, model, activist. Yara Shahidi, 22, is all that and also a unanimity in terms of style and ideals, winning over from Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri to former US first lady Michelle Obama.

She began her career in 2009, gaining fame with the character Olivia from Imagine Só, alongside Eddie Murphy. The daughter of an Iranian father and an African-American mother, she was born in Minneapolis, United States, and has already declared that she uses the vivid colors of her looks as a powerful tool, capable of attracting people’s attention to the messages she intends to convey. . Not for nothing. In addition to pursuing her acting career, Yara also attends Harvard University, where she is dedicated to the course of Social Studies, African-Americans and defends equality.

In terms of fashion and, like the other icons of their generation, they are not afraid to venture into trends. Loves heels, whether thin or 70’s soul platforms. Her wardrobe is eclectic, with room for long taffeta skirts, flared jeans and classic white shirts.

The world of haute couture has also been enchanted by her powers, creating exclusively for the actress dresses full of sparkles and ruffles for her appearances on the red carpet. In make-up, Yara uses and abuses the cat-eye effect, highlighting her already so expressive look even more.

