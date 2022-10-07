A Christmas Crush: Lindsay Lohan recalls ‘Mean Girls’ in the PERFECT trailer for Netflix’s new romantic comedy; watch

We were the ones who asked YES! This Friday (6), Netflix released the first trailer for “A Christmas Crush”, a long Christmas movie starring Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet. In addition to presenting the plot of the romantic comedy, the preview presented fans with an “updated version” of the cover of “Jingle Bell Rock”, a Christmas classic that Lilo immortalized in “Mean Girls”. OMG!

The film marks Lohan’s first leading role in a major film in nearly a decade and tells the story of a spoiled brat who has an accident shortly after being proposed to at Christmastime. The redhead, who gives life to an heiress of a Paris Hilton hotel chain, then loses her memory and is left in the care of a handsome inn owner (Overstreet) and his curious daughter.

Of course, in the midst of a lot of snow and several unfashionable perrengues (which include performing common tasks that the young woman never even imagined), the two end up falling in love. Lohan, however, is completely oblivious to her “caregiver’s” feelings, as she suffers thinking that no one in her family bothered to look for her after the accident. Gosh!

Of course, the amnesia eventually wears off, leaving the protagonist in a very difficult situation: should she return to the luxurious life and rich fiancé or follow her heart with Chord’s character? To know the outcome, just watching the feature, which is packed to the sound of our eternal Cady Heron singing a lot “Jingle Bell Rock”! Just spy:

“A Christmas Crush” is the first feature from Netflix’s “Lohanaissance”. The deal for the actress, which promises to resume her career in front of the cameras with everything, includes three productions with the streaming giant. She is currently working on the second film in the deal, “Irish Wish”, which is due for release in 2023. The Christmas romantic comedy arrives on streaming on November 10th and we are already dying to check it out!

It’s October 3rd. Now get ready for November 10th. (What happens on Wednesdays again??) 💕 @#FallingForChristmas pic.twitter.com/SjhRHFOov8 — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) October 3, 2022

