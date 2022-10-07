‘A Mulher Rei’ is shown with tickets for R$4 at Cine Metha

Photo: Disclosure

The film “The King Woman“, starring actress Viola Davis will be shown at the next matinee of Cine Metha – Glauber Rocha on Sunday (9), at 10:30 am. The feature will be available in dubbed and subtitled versions, with a promotional price of R$4.

Inspired by real events, “The Woman King” rescues the story of Agojie, a unit of female warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. The film follows the epic journey of General Nanisca (Viola Davis) as she trains a new generation. recruits and prepares them for battle against an enemy that seeks to destroy their way of life.

On the same day, the children’s film “Meu Amigãozão – O filme”, by André Lieban, will be shown. Tickets will also be on sale for R$4.

In “My Big Buddy”, three friends prepare for a special day, but their plans go awry when they discover that their parents have planned to go to a summer camp. At the moment of boarding, the “big friends” come into action and the trio escapes to a fantastic place, but with challenges to be overcome.

Tickets will only be sold at the Cine Metha – Glauber box office, in front of Praça Castro Alves.

SERVICE

Which: Matinee with the movie “A Mulher Rei” and “Meu migãozão”

When: Sunday (10/09), 10:30 am

Where: Cine Metha – Glauber Rocha (in front of Castro Alves Square)

Price: BRL 4.00 (sales only at the box office)

Read more about Cinema on iBahia.com and follow the portal on Google News.