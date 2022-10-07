“Abel has the profile”; CBF defines “file 1” to occupy the position of Tite in 2023 and ‘boils’ Palmeiras fans

Palmeiras continues to do an excellent job and with that it is normal to greed for Abel Ferreira; an update from the CBF ‘boiled’ the crowd this Friday (7)

Palmeiras has another excellent season. The team led by Abel Ferreira is getting closer every day to confirming the conquest of the Brazilian Championship, the only title that is missing from the ‘list’ of the Portuguese coach. However, it was not news from Verdão that made waves among the fans this Friday (7).

That’s because according to information from the Uol Esportes portal, the CBF has three names as possible replacements for Tite in 2023: Abel Ferreira, Dorival Jr and Fernando Diniz. But the big favorite is in fact the Flamengo commander, who is more similar to the current coach of Brazil.

For the CBF, Abel has a complicated profile: “Dorival would be the one who would most like the entity due to its characteristics, as Diniz is still looking for his first title and Abel is seen with a more difficult profile to deal with. However, there was no contact with any of them.“, reveals the news portal.

It didn’t take long for the news to fall like a bomb on Palmeiras fans, who took to the web to thank Abel for ‘dismissal’. See some reactions (SIC):

“I’m glad Abel has the ‘difficult to deal with’ profile

“Leave our Portuguese at Palmeiras until 2040, taking all possible titles”

“Difficult to deal with’, understand as a professional”

Behind the scenes at Palmeiras, what has been reported is that Abel is 100% focused on Clube Paulista and does not even consider leaving the team to accept any other position. Not least because no official contact was made by either party.