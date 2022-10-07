Actress Elle Fanning is confirmed in the new game from Kojima Productions

The developer seems to have already started the work of promoting the sequel to Death Stranding

Director Hideo Kojima confirmed this Friday (7) that Actress Elle Fanning will be one of the stars of the new game from Kojima Productions. A mysterious QR code with the phrase “Who am I?” (who am I, in a free translation) spread around the North American fair PAX Aus took visitors to a page in which Fanning’s face appeared in prominence.

As Kojima hinted on Twitter, the image is part of the teaser process for his new project, which could be Death Stranding 2. The action started during TGS 2022, with the disclosure of a silhouette (which is now known to be of the actress) accompanied by the same phrase – which, now, is joined by another image with the phrase “Where am I?” (where am I?).

In social networks, the director suggests that the disclosure process will have at least four more stages in different events. Although they have not been released, the possibility is quite high that more details about the new project will emerge in the Game Awardsorganized by Geoff Keighley — where Kojima usually has plenty of space to run ads.

Kojima Productions has more than one project in development

the mysterious project It’s not the only game Kojima Productions has in development right now.. During Bethesda’s joint presentation with Xbox held in June of this year, the developer confirmed that signed an agreement with Microsoft to develop an entirely new franchise.

However, this does not seem to be the title that is going through the disclosure process at the moment. In May of this year, Actor Norman Reedus confirmed that production on Death Stranding 2 had already begun and that he was already performing a new motion capture process for the game.

Given Kojima Productions’ track record, Elle Fanning may not be the only known actress to lend her face to the new game. The first Death Stranding, now available for PC and PlayStation platforms, had in its cast well-known figures such as Mads Mikkelsen, Troy Baker, Léa Seydoux and Margaret Qualleyamong many others.

After Xbox announcement, Kojima Productions confirms it maintains partnerships with PlayStation

The company is not choosing sides in a possible platform war



