“After he was fired from Globo…”; Palmeiras fans ‘boils’ with Mauro Naves’ comparison of Jorge Jesus

The journalist did not stay on the fence and made a statement that went viral on the web, especially among Verdão fans.

O palm trees entered the round knowing the defeat of Fluminense and the draw of Internacional, that is, it could open 12 points of advantage in the leadership and be even closer to the title. The team led by Abel Ferreira, against Coritiba, at Allianz Parque, did not disappoint, making it 4 to 0, allowing Endrick to debut in the professionals and increasing the hopes of the fans even more.

The campaign has been so good that some comparisons are beginning to be made, both good and bad. What has been stirring the most in the extra field is that Verdão, as a result of these excellent results, especially outside their domains, still has chances to equal the Flamengo points record of Jorge Jesus, which added 90 in 2019.

For this to be possible, as they have 66 in 30 rounds, the São Paulo club will have to win the last eight rounds to reach this Rubro-Negro mark. In that line, Mauro Navesan ESPN commentator, decreed that the cup comes, but without the record: “It will be champion, but I don’t believe it will win nine (eight at the moment) in a row. Palmeiras will be champion, but it doesn’t equal Flamengo de Jorge Jesus”spiked.

On the social networks, this comment by the former Globo reporter did not go down well, receiving a “flood” of criticism. It is important to remember that these comparisons between Abel Ferreira and Jorge Jesus are frequent, precisely because the Portuguese are responsible for two historic teams in Brazil, which serve as an example for many.

Coach alviverde is even asked by Neto, Corinthians idol, in Tite’s vacancy for the Brazilian team: “Today, we need a tactical evolution. We need to understand how European football plays and maybe the guys know that. The guy who is prepared to coach the Brazilian team is Abel Ferreira. Brazilian coaches are wonderful, but there aren’t any here who are in a position to coach the national team. Renato Gaúcho is not, Cuca is not, Dorival Jr is not, no coach”said the presenter.