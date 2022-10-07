Amazon Prime Video Releases of the Week (10/6/2022)

October has arrived opening the doors for Amazon Prime Video releases. In this first week of the month, there were more than 50 titles included in the streaming catalog, with horror films to warm up for Halloween, such as The 3rd Floor: Terror on Malasana Street and The Exorcism of My Best Friend.

In addition, it is worth remembering that jobs is now part of Prime Video. The film was directed by Joshua Michael Stern and tells the story of Steve Jobs, a technology genius who, along with his friend Steve Wozniak, revolutionized the computer market by creating Apple and launching the Apple I, the world’s first personal computer.

Ambitious, he was not afraid to go over other people to achieve his goals, which made it difficult for him to maintain romantic relationships and friendships.

Now if you really like a romance, how about the Christmas comedy Does anyone warn? Starring Kristen Stewart, the plot shows Harper and Abby, two girlfriends who love each other. Everything was going well between them, but when Abby agrees to spend Christmas at her girlfriend’s parents’ house, she discovers that she hasn’t told the family about her sexual orientation or their relationship.

Mixing LGBT romance, comedy and a breathtaking Christmas setting, the film is a great option for those who want to relax and enjoy a good plot on Amazon streaming.

Now if you’re a fan of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, you can’t miss the weekly episodes that are released on streaming; In total, there are six available.

It is worth remembering that these are just a few releases of the Prime Video week. Check out the full list below.

All releases of the week on Amazon Prime Video

09/29

09/30

10/02

10/03

10/04

10/05