America-MG X So Paulo – Superesportes

Admin 1 day ago Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

  • 50
    2 time

    The referee puts an end to the game in Independence! So Paulo defeats Amrica-MG with a goal at the end of Alisson.

  • 49
    2 time

    So Paulo substitution: Luciano leaves, Andr Anderson enters.

  • 49
    2 time

    Referee adds one minute to game time.

  • 48
    2 time

    Igor Gomes exchanges passes with Luciano and keeps the ball in midfield.

  • 46
    2 time

    With this result, So Paulo goes to 40 points and touches America-MG.

  • 45
    2 time

    Four minutes in addition.

  • 44
    2 time

    GOOOLLLL DO SO PAULO!!!!!! Welington’s first cross from the left, Calleri attracts the attention of the defenders and Alisson heads in the second shoulder post.

  • 43
    2 time

    Wellington Paulista and Rafinha argue, after the strong arrival of the striker from América-MG. Luciano arrives to tangle up and intensifies the mood.

  • 42
    2 time

    Bentez starts play with Wellington Paulista, leaves a heel with Felipe Alves in protection and Everaldo misses a clear chance.

  • 41
    2 time

    So Paulo creates good chances, but fails to define the moves.

  • 40
    2 time

    After Wellington took a corner, Calleri headed over the back. Pablo Maia kicks, Miranda gets the rebound, spins hitting and Matheus Cavichioli makes a great save with his feet.

  • 39
    2 time

    Calleri makes the pivot in the attack, Marcos Guilherme kicks blocked and gets a corner for So Paulo.

  • 38
    2 time

    In yet another chapter of the dispute with Ricardo Silva, Calleri keeps complaining about a bump on his head.

  • 37
    2 time

    Luciano reverses the game from right to left, Welington struggles to cross from the baseline, but the referee indicates that the ball has gone out of bounds.

  • 36
    2 time

    Triggered with a good pass by Bentez, Everaldo kicks close to the target and stamps the outside of the net.

  • 35
    2 time

    For a foul on Bentez, Alisson was cautioned with a yellow card.

  • 34
    2 time

    After a charge from the left, Marcos Guilherme cleans the mark in the area and makes the pass to Calleri. der arrives seconds early to save the mining club.

  • 33
    2 time

    …. and Patrick leaves for Marcos Guilherme’s entrance.

  • 32
    2 time

    So Paulo changes twice: Rodrigo Nestor leaves, Igor Gomes enters.

  • 31
    2 time

    Amrica-MG substitution: Al leaves, Bentez enters.

  • 30
    2 time

    Everaldo accelerates through the tip and crosses into the area. No one from America-MG thinks it through the air.

  • 29
    2 time

    Rafinha arrives late in the scoring, fouling Everaldo.

  • 28
    2 time

    Submissions: América-MG 6×10 So Paulo.

  • 27
    2 time

    So Paulo follows with only two victories as a visitor in the Brazilian Championship.

  • 26
    2 time

    Everaldo builds a good move on the left and kicks over the São Paulo defense. Wellington Paulista tries to take advantage of the rebound, but Miranda alleviates the danger.

  • 25
    2 time

    Amrica-MG substitution: Mastriani leaves the field, enters Wellington Paulista.

  • 24
    2 time

    …. and Reinaldo leaves the field for Welington’s entrance.

  • 23
    2 time

    Two substitutions for So Paulo: Igor Vincius leaves, Alisson enters.

  • 22
    2 time

    Luciano avoids the ball going out on the back line, adjusts the attack and Calleri kicks over the defense.

  • 21
    2 time

    In progress for the Brazilian Championship: Ava 1×2 Botafogo (Tiquinho Soares).

  • 20
    2 time

    Luciano starts in a counterattack for So Paulo, makes the forward pass and Calleri blocked on top by Marlon.

  • 19
    2 time

    Miranda hits Mastriani with a cart, the play goes on and the referee shows the defender yellow as soon as the ball stops.

  • 18
    2 time

    The Minas Gerais club grows in the match after the three changes and pressures So Paulo’s mark.

  • 17
    2 time

    In an attack on the right, Arthur crosses inside the area, but no one from América-MG deflects. Rafinha adjusts his chest for the defense of Felipe Alves.

  • 16
    2 time

    Juninho lifts in the So Paulo area, striker Mastriani deflects with style and Felipe Alves avoids the Minas Gerais team’s goal.

  • 15
    2 time

    ….and Patric leaves the field for Arthur’s place.

  • 14
    2 time

    Matheusinho comes to replace Alosio, scorer of Amrica-MG.

  • 13
    2 time

    Amrica-MG’s triple substitution: Danilo Avelar leaves, Marlon enters.

  • 12
    2 time

    Igor Vincius kills Amrica-MG’s counterattack with a foul on Everaldo still in the attack field.

  • 11
    2 time

    Reinaldo puts a lot of strength in a corner kick, no one from So Paulo finds it at the top and Everaldo starts in a counterattack.

  • 10
    2 time

    America-MG is preparing replacements.

  • 9
    2 time

    Reinaldo raises in the area of ​​América-MG, Calleri anticipates the defenders, but head on the left of the target.

  • 8
    2 time

    In progress for the Brazilian Championship: Ava 1×1 Botafogo (Victor Cuesta).

  • 7
    2 time

    In a free-kick in front of the area, Rodrigo Nestor steps on the ball, Pablo Maia sends a shot in the corner and Matheus Cavichioli goes for it.

  • 6
    2 time

    Submissions: América-MG 5×7 So Paulo.

  • 5
    2 time

    Goal of So Paulo invalidated. Luciano even celebrated, but after deflecting the defender, the ball touched the arm of the striker from São Paulo.

  • 4
    2 time

    So Paulo scores with Luciano, but there is a hand touch from the striker and the move is under review.

  • two
    2 time

    In So Paulo’s counterattack, Luciano’s launch finds Rodrigo Nestor free on the left. The midfielder drives to the entrance of the area and shoots alongside the target.

  • 1
    2 time

    Teams return from halftime unchanged. Same formations for restarting the game.

  • 0
    2 time

    The duel in Independence resumes!

  • 47
    1 time

    Break in Independence! With goals from Alosio and Calleri, Amrica-MG and So Paulo are tying for the Brazilian Championship.

  • 45
    1 time

    Alosio is left lying on the lawn after a foul committed by Rafinha.

  • 44
    1 time

    Two minutes extra.

  • 43
    1 time

    Alosio completes the direct link to the attack with a deflection of the head above the target.

  • 42
    1 time

    Hanging, Alosio receives a yellow card for fouling Pablo Maia and is suspended for the next round.

  • 41
    1 time

    In charge from the side, Reinaldo launches into the area, Ricardo Silva cuts into Luciano’s body, who almost accidentally scores.

  • 40
    1 time

    With this tie, So Paulo is tying itself in the classification to the other 4 teams with 38 points.

  • 39
    1 time

    For a foul on Lucas Kal, Pablo Maia was punished by the referee with a yellow card.

  • 38
    1 time

    Wrong passes: Amrica-MG 10×21 So Paulo.

  • 37
    1 time

    Felipe Alves tries to trigger Reinaldo from the left, but the side doesn’t reach and the ball is lost out of bounds.

  • 35
    1 time

    In progress for the Brazilian Championship: Palmeiras 4×0 Coritiba (Breno Lopes).

  • 34
    1 time

    Calleri’s thirteenth goal in the Brazilian Championship. Top scorer Germn Cano, with 17 goals.

  • 33
    1 time

    GOOOOOLLL DO SO PAULO!!!!! Luciano observes Calleri’s infiltration, the Argentinian dominates the area with his left hand and kicks hard with his right leg to equalize the score.

  • 32
    1 time

    Reinaldo crosses from the left, Calleri fights to receive the ball, but heads wide.

  • 31
    1 time

    Already warned, Calleri continues to tangle with Ricardo Silva in all disputes for space.

  • 30
    1 time

    Matheus Cavichioli leaves the goal to catch a cross from Igor Vincius, he leaves immediately to start a counterattack, but Lo gets to the ball first.

  • 29
    1 time

    So Paulo exchanges passes from the midfield and tries to open the scoring of América-MG.

  • 28
    1 time

    Well positioned, Miranda anticipates Mastriani’s pass and protects possession.

  • 27
    1 time

    Calleri tangles with Ricardo Silva, puts his arm over the defender’s face and the referee shows the Argentine a yellow card.

  • 26
    1 time

    Submissions: América-MG 3×3 So Paulo.

  • 25
    1 time

    Danilo Avelar kills So Paulo’s counterattack with a foul on Igor Vincius. Yellow card for the former Corinthians player.

  • 24
    1 time

    Mastriani receives from Alosio, fills the gap and demands goalkeeper Felipe Alves.

  • 23
    1 time

    Ball possession: America-MG 26% x 74% So Paulo.

  • 22
    1 time

    Calleri receives a cross from Igor Vincius and heads towards the back line.

  • 20
    1 time

    Pressured by Ricardo Silva, Calleri receives a throw with little angle in the area and kicks away from the target.

  • 19
    1 time

    In progress for the Brazilian Championship: (Guilherme).

  • 18
    1 time

    So Paulo continues looking for an attack more than Amrica-MG, now looking for the equalizer.

  • 17
    1 time

    Reinaldo takes a corner from the left to the area. Al rebate of the region.

  • 16
    1 time

    Reinaldo and Patrick look for each other on the left and take a corner to So Paulo.

  • 14
    1 time

    Everaldo takes a corner into the area. Luciano, who was helping the defense, alleviates the danger.

  • 13
    1 time

    In charge of a free-kick from América-MG on the right, Patric raises in the area of ​​So Paulo and Miranda cuts his head, giving the home team a corner.

  • 12
    1 time

    Igor Vincius stretches the pass into the area looking for Calleri, but Matheus Cavichioli leaves the goal to collect the ball.

  • 10
    1 time

    So Paulo was trying to deal the cards even away from home, but was surprised after an error at the end of the game.

  • 9
    1 time

    GOOOLLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!!!! After stealing the ball from Danilo Avelar, Alosio receives a cross outside the area, deflects a strong right leg and opens the scoring for Independência.

  • 8
    1 time

    Rafinha presents himself to the attack from the right, tries to serve Patrick in the area, but crosses in the hands of goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli.

  • 7
    1 time

    Igor Vincius is left with a leftover from Reinaldo’s cross, fixes it inside the area, but kicks over the target.

  • 6
    1 time

    Mastriani opens on the right for Everaldo, who crosses in the hands of goalkeeper Felipe Alves.

  • 3
    1 time

    So Paulo exchanges passes between defenders and takes a few seconds to transition to attack.

  • two
    1 time

    Felipe Alves bets on a direct link to Luciano in attack. Amrica-MG’s marking takes the best and takes possession.

  • 1
    1 time

    Mastriani tries to move forward at speed, but misses Miranda’s attack.

  • 0
    1 time

    Ball rolling at Independence!

  • 0
    1 time

    Lineups are defined by coaches Vagner Mancini (Amrica-MG) and Rogrio Ceni (So Paulo).

  • 0
    1 time

    G-6 could become G-8 this year. For this to happen, it is enough for the Libertadores champion (Flamengo or Athletico-PR) and the Copa do Brasil champion (Flamengo or Corinthians) to finish the classification of the Brazilian among the six best placed.

  • 0
    1 time

    Coelho 8th place in the Brazilian with 42 points (6 pts behind the G-6) while So Paulo 14th place with 37 points.

  • 0
    1 time

    After defeating Cear away from home, in round 29, América-MG wants to score the second consecutive victory to touch the Libertadores classification zone (the so-called G-6).

  • 0
    1 time

    The main obstacle is the performance of the São Paulo club as a visitor. Only two victories in 14 games in the Brazilian.

  • 0
    1 time

    So Paulo enters the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship dreaming of a spot in the preliminary phase of the Libertadores da América 2023. For that, it needs to jump 8 places in the 10 remaining games of the competition.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good night, fans! From 8 pm, Amrica-MG will host So Paulo for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. Follow every move in the game.

    • Source link

    About Admin

    Check Also

    Cruzeiro makes more than BRL 1 million from box office games against Ituano

    photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans celebrated the Serie B title a lot last Wednesday …

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    ©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved