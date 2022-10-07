America-MG X So Paulo – Superesportes

50

2 time The referee puts an end to the game in Independence! So Paulo defeats Amrica-MG with a goal at the end of Alisson.

49

2 time So Paulo substitution: Luciano leaves, Andr Anderson enters.

49

2 time Referee adds one minute to game time.

48

2 time Igor Gomes exchanges passes with Luciano and keeps the ball in midfield.

46

2 time With this result, So Paulo goes to 40 points and touches America-MG.

45

2 time Four minutes in addition.

44

2 time GOOOLLLL DO SO PAULO!!!!!! Welington’s first cross from the left, Calleri attracts the attention of the defenders and Alisson heads in the second shoulder post.

43

2 time Wellington Paulista and Rafinha argue, after the strong arrival of the striker from América-MG. Luciano arrives to tangle up and intensifies the mood.

42

2 time Bentez starts play with Wellington Paulista, leaves a heel with Felipe Alves in protection and Everaldo misses a clear chance.

41

2 time So Paulo creates good chances, but fails to define the moves.

40

2 time After Wellington took a corner, Calleri headed over the back. Pablo Maia kicks, Miranda gets the rebound, spins hitting and Matheus Cavichioli makes a great save with his feet.

39

2 time Calleri makes the pivot in the attack, Marcos Guilherme kicks blocked and gets a corner for So Paulo.

38

2 time In yet another chapter of the dispute with Ricardo Silva, Calleri keeps complaining about a bump on his head.

37

2 time Luciano reverses the game from right to left, Welington struggles to cross from the baseline, but the referee indicates that the ball has gone out of bounds.

36

2 time Triggered with a good pass by Bentez, Everaldo kicks close to the target and stamps the outside of the net.

35

2 time For a foul on Bentez, Alisson was cautioned with a yellow card.

34

2 time After a charge from the left, Marcos Guilherme cleans the mark in the area and makes the pass to Calleri. der arrives seconds early to save the mining club.

33

2 time …. and Patrick leaves for Marcos Guilherme’s entrance.

32

2 time So Paulo changes twice: Rodrigo Nestor leaves, Igor Gomes enters.

31

2 time Amrica-MG substitution: Al leaves, Bentez enters.

30

2 time Everaldo accelerates through the tip and crosses into the area. No one from America-MG thinks it through the air.

29

2 time Rafinha arrives late in the scoring, fouling Everaldo.

28

2 time Submissions: América-MG 6×10 So Paulo.

27

2 time So Paulo follows with only two victories as a visitor in the Brazilian Championship.

26

2 time Everaldo builds a good move on the left and kicks over the São Paulo defense. Wellington Paulista tries to take advantage of the rebound, but Miranda alleviates the danger.

25

2 time Amrica-MG substitution: Mastriani leaves the field, enters Wellington Paulista.

24

2 time …. and Reinaldo leaves the field for Welington’s entrance.

23

2 time Two substitutions for So Paulo: Igor Vincius leaves, Alisson enters.

22

2 time Luciano avoids the ball going out on the back line, adjusts the attack and Calleri kicks over the defense.

21

2 time In progress for the Brazilian Championship: Ava 1×2 Botafogo (Tiquinho Soares).

20

2 time Luciano starts in a counterattack for So Paulo, makes the forward pass and Calleri blocked on top by Marlon.

19

2 time Miranda hits Mastriani with a cart, the play goes on and the referee shows the defender yellow as soon as the ball stops.

18

2 time The Minas Gerais club grows in the match after the three changes and pressures So Paulo’s mark.

17

2 time In an attack on the right, Arthur crosses inside the area, but no one from América-MG deflects. Rafinha adjusts his chest for the defense of Felipe Alves.

16

2 time Juninho lifts in the So Paulo area, striker Mastriani deflects with style and Felipe Alves avoids the Minas Gerais team’s goal.

15

2 time ….and Patric leaves the field for Arthur’s place.

14

2 time Matheusinho comes to replace Alosio, scorer of Amrica-MG.

13

2 time Amrica-MG’s triple substitution: Danilo Avelar leaves, Marlon enters.

12

2 time Igor Vincius kills Amrica-MG’s counterattack with a foul on Everaldo still in the attack field.

11

2 time Reinaldo puts a lot of strength in a corner kick, no one from So Paulo finds it at the top and Everaldo starts in a counterattack.

10

2 time America-MG is preparing replacements.

9

2 time Reinaldo raises in the area of ​​América-MG, Calleri anticipates the defenders, but head on the left of the target.

8

2 time In progress for the Brazilian Championship: Ava 1×1 Botafogo (Victor Cuesta).

7

2 time In a free-kick in front of the area, Rodrigo Nestor steps on the ball, Pablo Maia sends a shot in the corner and Matheus Cavichioli goes for it.

6

2 time Submissions: América-MG 5×7 So Paulo.

5

2 time Goal of So Paulo invalidated. Luciano even celebrated, but after deflecting the defender, the ball touched the arm of the striker from São Paulo.

4

2 time So Paulo scores with Luciano, but there is a hand touch from the striker and the move is under review.

two

2 time In So Paulo’s counterattack, Luciano’s launch finds Rodrigo Nestor free on the left. The midfielder drives to the entrance of the area and shoots alongside the target.

1

2 time Teams return from halftime unchanged. Same formations for restarting the game.

0

2 time The duel in Independence resumes!

47

1 time Break in Independence! With goals from Alosio and Calleri, Amrica-MG and So Paulo are tying for the Brazilian Championship.

45

1 time Alosio is left lying on the lawn after a foul committed by Rafinha.

44

1 time Two minutes extra.

43

1 time Alosio completes the direct link to the attack with a deflection of the head above the target.

42

1 time Hanging, Alosio receives a yellow card for fouling Pablo Maia and is suspended for the next round.

41

1 time In charge from the side, Reinaldo launches into the area, Ricardo Silva cuts into Luciano’s body, who almost accidentally scores.

40

1 time With this tie, So Paulo is tying itself in the classification to the other 4 teams with 38 points.

39

1 time For a foul on Lucas Kal, Pablo Maia was punished by the referee with a yellow card.

38

1 time Wrong passes: Amrica-MG 10×21 So Paulo.

37

1 time Felipe Alves tries to trigger Reinaldo from the left, but the side doesn’t reach and the ball is lost out of bounds.

35

1 time In progress for the Brazilian Championship: Palmeiras 4×0 Coritiba (Breno Lopes).

34

1 time Calleri’s thirteenth goal in the Brazilian Championship. Top scorer Germn Cano, with 17 goals.

33

1 time GOOOOOLLL DO SO PAULO!!!!! Luciano observes Calleri’s infiltration, the Argentinian dominates the area with his left hand and kicks hard with his right leg to equalize the score.

32

1 time Reinaldo crosses from the left, Calleri fights to receive the ball, but heads wide.

31

1 time Already warned, Calleri continues to tangle with Ricardo Silva in all disputes for space.

30

1 time Matheus Cavichioli leaves the goal to catch a cross from Igor Vincius, he leaves immediately to start a counterattack, but Lo gets to the ball first.

29

1 time So Paulo exchanges passes from the midfield and tries to open the scoring of América-MG.

28

1 time Well positioned, Miranda anticipates Mastriani’s pass and protects possession.

27

1 time Calleri tangles with Ricardo Silva, puts his arm over the defender’s face and the referee shows the Argentine a yellow card.

26

1 time Submissions: América-MG 3×3 So Paulo.

25

1 time Danilo Avelar kills So Paulo’s counterattack with a foul on Igor Vincius. Yellow card for the former Corinthians player.

24

1 time Mastriani receives from Alosio, fills the gap and demands goalkeeper Felipe Alves.

23

1 time Ball possession: America-MG 26% x 74% So Paulo.

22

1 time Calleri receives a cross from Igor Vincius and heads towards the back line.

20

1 time Pressured by Ricardo Silva, Calleri receives a throw with little angle in the area and kicks away from the target.

19

1 time In progress for the Brazilian Championship: (Guilherme).

18

1 time So Paulo continues looking for an attack more than Amrica-MG, now looking for the equalizer.

17

1 time Reinaldo takes a corner from the left to the area. Al rebate of the region.

16

1 time Reinaldo and Patrick look for each other on the left and take a corner to So Paulo.

14

1 time Everaldo takes a corner into the area. Luciano, who was helping the defense, alleviates the danger.

13

1 time In charge of a free-kick from América-MG on the right, Patric raises in the area of ​​So Paulo and Miranda cuts his head, giving the home team a corner.

12

1 time Igor Vincius stretches the pass into the area looking for Calleri, but Matheus Cavichioli leaves the goal to collect the ball.

10

1 time So Paulo was trying to deal the cards even away from home, but was surprised after an error at the end of the game.

9

1 time GOOOLLLL DO AMRICA-MG!!!!! After stealing the ball from Danilo Avelar, Alosio receives a cross outside the area, deflects a strong right leg and opens the scoring for Independência.

8

1 time Rafinha presents himself to the attack from the right, tries to serve Patrick in the area, but crosses in the hands of goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli.

7

1 time Igor Vincius is left with a leftover from Reinaldo’s cross, fixes it inside the area, but kicks over the target.

6

1 time Mastriani opens on the right for Everaldo, who crosses in the hands of goalkeeper Felipe Alves.

3

1 time So Paulo exchanges passes between defenders and takes a few seconds to transition to attack.

two

1 time Felipe Alves bets on a direct link to Luciano in attack. Amrica-MG’s marking takes the best and takes possession.

1

1 time Mastriani tries to move forward at speed, but misses Miranda’s attack.

0

1 time Ball rolling at Independence!

0

1 time Lineups are defined by coaches Vagner Mancini (Amrica-MG) and Rogrio Ceni (So Paulo).

0

1 time G-6 could become G-8 this year. For this to happen, it is enough for the Libertadores champion (Flamengo or Athletico-PR) and the Copa do Brasil champion (Flamengo or Corinthians) to finish the classification of the Brazilian among the six best placed.

0

1 time Coelho 8th place in the Brazilian with 42 points (6 pts behind the G-6) while So Paulo 14th place with 37 points.

0

1 time After defeating Cear away from home, in round 29, América-MG wants to score the second consecutive victory to touch the Libertadores classification zone (the so-called G-6).

0

1 time The main obstacle is the performance of the São Paulo club as a visitor. Only two victories in 14 games in the Brazilian.

0

1 time So Paulo enters the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship dreaming of a spot in the preliminary phase of the Libertadores da América 2023. For that, it needs to jump 8 places in the 10 remaining games of the competition.