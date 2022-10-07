Apple Music: 6 Streaming App Functions You Need to Know | apps

Apple Music, Apple’s music streaming service, reached the 100 million track milestone last Tuesday (4). With that, the app, available for Android and iPhone (iOS), surpassed Spotify, one of its main competitors in the market and which has about 80 million songs in its collection. In addition to a wider library, the Apple application has some other differentials in relation to other streaming services, such as access to radio stations and playlists made by the platform’s curators.

With that in mind, in the list below, the TechTudo gathered six functions you need to know about the Apple Music app. It is worth mentioning that, unlike Spotify, the platform does not have free content, and it is necessary to subscribe to the service to use it. In Brazil, the monthly fee costs R$ 21.90, but the platform offers a free 30-day trial period.

Apple Music: 6 streaming app functions you need to know — Photo: Disclosure/Getty Images

1. Rearrange songs from playlists

Apple Music received some improvements with the release of iOS 16, including the ability to rearrange the order of songs in playlists created on the platform. Prior to the iPhone operating system update, it was not possible to change the ordering of tracks, so they always remained in the same order as they were added to the list.

With the arrival of iOS 16, this scenario has changed and, from now on, it is possible to sort tracks by title, album name, artist or by the songs’ release date. To change the ranking of songs, just open the playlist, tap on the ellipsis icon in the upper right corner and tap on “Sort by”. From there, you can define the way you want your music to be organized.

2. Listen to music with SharePlay

An interesting feature of Apple Music allows users to listen to music together using SharePlay during a FaceTime call. It is worth mentioning that, to use the function, the contact must have an iPhone running iOS 15 or later, in addition to being a subscriber to the streaming app.

To share the track, open Apple Music and select and the desired song. Then tap on the ellipsis icon next to the song name and tap on “SharePlay”. On the next screen, select the contact and go to “FaceTime”.

3. Use lossless audio and Dolby Atmos

Apple Music offers a differentiator compared to its competitors when it comes to audio quality. That’s because, with the app, it is possible to improve the sound quality by activating features such as Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio, which offer a surround sound experience, a more immersive and lossless type that preserves the sounds as they were recorded.

To activate the features, go to the device settings and tap on “Music”. Then, under “Audio”, select “Dolby Atmos” and turn on the “Always On” switch. Then, return to the previous page, tap on “Audio Quality” and press “Audio Lossless”. It is worth mentioning that, in order to enjoy the full sound experience, it is necessary to have compatible audio equipment.

4. More ‘humanized’ content

Another differential of the platform is that most of the playlists available on Apple Music are created by editors, not algorithms. This makes the content more humanized and differentiated, as it avoids the indications that artificial intelligences usually end up resorting to.

Playlists are available under the “Explore” tab, and can be viewed just below the “Our Editors’ Choices” section.

5. Beats 1 Radio and other stations

Unlike most streaming services, Apple Music also makes some radio stations available on its platform – especially Beats 1, which works 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The station is also curated by DJs and artists, as well as other platform-specific radio stations.

It is worth mentioning that there are more than 100,000 live radio stations from around the world available on Apple Music, and all of them can be checked under the “Radio” tab.

6. Save music to the cloud

This tip is useful for those who use more than one Apple device and want to sync their music library between all devices. With iCloud, you can store your playlists and music from your library in the cloud. That way, you can access this content on other devices, such as a MacBook or iPad, using your Apple ID.

To turn on iCloud on Apple Music, just go to settings, tap on “Music” and turn on the switch next to “Sync Library”.

