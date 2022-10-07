Apple TV+ Releases ‘Causeway’ Trailer With Jennifer Lawrence

After being announced last July and scheduled to debut in November, the original production by Apple and A24, “Causeway”starring Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”, “The Bright Side”, “Hustle”), won its official trailer today.

As we have informed, the drama is an intimate portrait of Lynsey (Lawrence), a military engineer who returned to the United States from Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury following an explosion from a makeshift device. She will then fight another battle: that of adjusting to the new reality while facing her past problems.

It’s a painful, slow recovery as she relearns to walk and trains her memory, aided by a chatty but affectionate caretaker (Jayne Houdyshell). But when she returns home to New Orleans, she has to face memories even more painful and formative than the ones she had on the job: a reckoning with her childhood. Staying with her mother (Linda Emond), with whom she has a strained relationship, all Lynsey wants is to get back to her engineering job. Her doctor (Stephen McKinley Henderson) is cautious, and in the meantime, she gets a job cleaning pools. When her truck breaks down, she meets James Aucoin (Brian Tyree Henry), who works at the auto repair shop and offers her a ride home. Slowly, they begin to trust each other for companionship and solace. James, it seems, is also suppressing his own past trauma.

Check out how it all plays out in the trailer:

“Causeway” is directed by Lila Neugebauer (Broadway “The Waverly Gallery”, “Maid”, “The Last Thing He Told Me”) and written by Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel, and Elizabeth Sanders. The film is produced by Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi. Neugebauer, Jacob Jaffke, Sophia Lin, Patricia Clarkson, Kirk Michael Fellows and Christopher J. Surgent serve as executive producers.

