Athletico squad: Fernandinho is spared and does not face Corinthians in Itaquera | athletico-pr

the steering wheel Fernandinho will miss Athletico in the game against Corinthians, on Saturday, at 9 pm, in Itaquera, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship.

When the delegation boarded, in the early afternoon, the steering wheel was one of the Hurricane’s absences for the trip to São Paulo. The information was released by Banda B and confirmed by ge.

At 37 years old, Fernandinho has been a starter in midfield. However, in this match, the coaching staff chose to preserve the midfielder with an eye on the Libertadores final, on October 29. Plus he’s hanging and a card could take him out of the classic athlete, in the next round.

Since his return, the midfielder has taken the field in 14 games, scored a goal and scored an assist. in your vacancy, Alex Santana is one of the possibilities.

goalkeepers : Anderson and Bento.

: Anderson and Bento. sides : Khelven, Orejuela, Pedrinho and Abner.

: Khelven, Orejuela, Pedrinho and Abner. Defenders: Pedro Henrique, Nico Hernández and Matheus Felipe.

Pedro Henrique, Nico Hernández and Matheus Felipe. Socks: Hugo Moura, Erick, Matheus Fernandes, Christian, Alex Santana, Cittadini, Vitor Bueno and David Terans.

Hugo Moura, Erick, Matheus Fernandes, Christian, Alex Santana, Cittadini, Vitor Bueno and David Terans. attackers: Rômulo, Canobbio, Cuello, Vitinho, Pablo and Vitor Roque.

Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari will have important returns for the match. After serving a suspension, the defender Pedro Henrique the attacker Vitor Roque are available. the left-back Abner recovered from a sprained ankle and also traveled.

On the other hand, the defender Thiago Heleno took the third yellow card and is out of the match. Pedro Henrique and Nico Hernández should form the sector.