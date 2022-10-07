Banco Inter convenes a meeting and presents surprising information

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Banco Inter reported that at an extraordinary general meeting it was decided to cancel the registration of the financial institution as a publicly-held company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). Approval takes place at the time of corporate reorganization.

Inter’s shareholding base went to Inter&Co, a company built on the basis of the laws of the Cayman Islands, with registrations with the CVM and the Securities Exchange Commission, in the United States.

Inter&Co shares

Currently, Inter&Co’s shares are listed on Nasdap, the North American stock exchange, with BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts), Level II on the Brazilian stock exchange, B3.

Cancellation request

The cancellation of the bank’s registration as a publicly-held company was requested by Inter Holding Financeira (SA), Inter’s sole shareholder.

Securities and Exchange Commission

The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) is an organization linked to the Ministry of Economy. The autarchy is responsible for creating norms, carrying out inspections and acting in the development of the furniture market in the country.

Open company X Closed company

Public company is any company that has securities traded on the stock exchange or over-the-counter market.

In a private company, the shares belong to a restricted group of shareholders and therefore do not offer equity interest, unlike shares traded on the stock exchanges.

