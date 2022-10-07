Bank turns solution against Operário and intensifies dispute for vacancies in Vasco | vasco

The solutions for Vasco’s turn over Operário came out of the reserve bench. After an apathetic first half, in which the team could not even create a chance of danger, Jorginho moved in the final stage and it worked: the three goals were scored by substitutes. Consequently, the coach gained new options and left open the possibility of changes in the lineup on Saturday, against Novorizontino.

Alex Teixeira would be the natural choice. He started well, changed the game and scored two decisive goals for the comeback. Shirt 7, however, is suspended and will not play on Saturday. Marlon Gomes, Bruno Tubarão, who scored a goal, and Gabriel Pec, gave an assist, were others who came off the bench and left a good impression.

1 of 4 Vasco’s reserves were important in the turnaround on the Operário — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco Vasco’s reserves were important in the turnaround on Operário — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco

A change is certain. Yuri Lara returns from suspension and returns in Zé Gabriel’s place. Who should also win back a spot on the team is Marlon Gomes. The midfielder had been a starter and was drawn against Operário, which generated questions from the crowd. Marlon started well in the second half and his return to the team seems to be something natural.

– We naturally have Yuri’s return, but we haven’t defined anything yet. Of course we’re happy, but Novorizontino won’t be easy, the guys have a rope around their necks, they need to win. So it’s a moment when we have to analyze the game, so we can make a decision. But one thing is for sure: the team will be offensive, it needs to be a team that can propose the game, that has courage, so that we can bring joy and confidence to the fans – said Jorginho, shortly after the match.

2 of 4 Marlon started well and has a good chance of returning to the team — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco Marlon started well and has a good chance of returning to the team — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / Vasco

Raniel and Nenê questioned

Marcelo Baltar talks about Vasco’s turn over Operário-PR

In order for new players to enter, others must leave. After the match, Jorginho left open the possibility of changes, but did not name names. Raniel, however, is perhaps the one most likely to leave the team. The striker is not having a good time and has been questioned a lot.

In the last game in São Januário, Raniel was booed and cursed by most of the crowd after losing two goals against Londrina. Despite being the club’s top scorer this season, with 15 goals, his ownership is constantly questioned. Jorginho, however, praised shirt 9 on several occasions and started him from the beginning in every game since he took over Vasco. If he leaves, Eguinaldo or Figueiredo can play the role of centre-forward, making room in the team for another speed player.

Who also doesn’t have a good time is Nenê. Fundamental in much of Serie B, shirt 10 has dropped in performance in recent games. Against Operário, for example, he was substituted at halftime. It is unlikely, however, that Jorginho will give up the experience, especially with the impossibility of starting Alex Teixeira on Saturday.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more news from Vasco

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!