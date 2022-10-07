BGS 22: AOC presents brand name change for the gamer segment

AOC presented a change in the brand name for the gamer segment and new positioning during BGS 2022. In this way, what was once “AOC Gaming”, will now be called “Agon by AOC”. In this sense, the new structure should help the player when buying peripherals. Agon by AOC Marketing and Product Director Bruno Morari explains:

Each line will have its own visual identity, bringing together elements and characters from video games.

The brand’s intention, according to Bruno, is to provide a more optimized experience from the moment the user purchases the product. That said, the new structure has three lines of items, namely: AOC Gaming, Agon and Agon Pro. Each of these sub-brands aims to reach a different type of target audience. AOC Gaming Products, for example, have a greater focus on cost-effectiveness, but without neglecting the ability to deliver high performance to gamers. The Agon line, in turn, is aimed at those looking for items with an eye-catching design and higher performance, all with their own unique aesthetic.

Finally, Agon Pro is where the products of the highest segment are located, which are normally sought after by professionals. An example of such a product is the monitors launched by AOC in August of this year. That is, the peripherals of this category are in charge of having the most current technologies on the market. This was just one more novelty shown at BGS, which has already brought sustainability initiatives and more technologies. To find out more about what’s to come, stay tuned to TudoCelular!

