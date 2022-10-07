Biden announces pardon for US marijuana possession convicts

The reason, according to the Democrat, is that all these people may have problems with employment and education opportunities.

Joe Biden on Thursday granted pardon to all those convicted of marijuana possession



the president of United States, Joe Bidengranted this Thursday, 6th, pardon to all those convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. This was one of the Democrat’s campaign promises, before he was elected in 2019. The reason, according to him, is that all these people may have problems, in the future, with employment and education opportunities. Biden urged US governors to adopt the measure. “Thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession may be denied employment and education opportunities,” he began. “No one should be in prison just for using or possessing marijuana,” he added. The measure will exonerate approximately 6,500 people who were convicted on federal charges of simple marijuana possession between 1992 and 2021, in addition to thousands of people who were convicted of possession in the District of Columbia. The US president also commented that marijuana possession provisions will be reviewed in US law. The goal is to take marijuana off the list of most dangerous substances. “Many lives have been taken because of our failed approach. It’s time to right these wrongs.”