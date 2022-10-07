Biden announces pardon for US marijuana possession convicts

Joe Biden at the White House on September 15

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Joe Biden announces pardon for people convicted of marijuana possession

The President of the United States, Joe Bidenannounced that it will pardon all Americans convicted of possession and use of marijuana.

The representative communicated the measure in a post on Twitter on Thursday afternoon (10/06).

Pardon is restricted to citizens who have been criminally convicted in the federal sphere of American justice. But Biden said he will ask state governors to do the same.

“As I’ve always said during my campaign for president, no one should be in prison just for using or possessing marijuana. Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has ruined many lives and jailed people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit,” Biden wrote.

