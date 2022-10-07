Biden Pardons All US Convicts for Possession of Marijuana

Officials said the pardon could exonerate about 6,500 people sentenced from 1992 to 2021.

US President Joe Biden announced this Thursday (Oct 6, 2022) that he will pardon federal convictions for possession of marijuana. In a statement, he said that “No one should be arrested for using or possessing” cannabis. Here is the full text (52 KB, in English).

Biden said he asked governors to pardon the “simple crimes” for possession of cannabis. “Since no one should be in a federal prison for possessing marijuana, no one should be in a local or state prison for that reason”he said.

The president also directed Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Attorney General Merrick Garland to begin an administrative process to review marijuana’s classification under federal law.

Biden said the cannabis is listed in “Appendix 1” of the Controlled Substances Act (Controlled Substances Act, in Portuguese translation). The US president said the category is the same as heroin and LSD and higher than the classification for fentanyl (an opioid used for anesthesia) and methamphetamine.

According to the newspaper New York TimesWhite House officials said the pardon could exonerate about 6,500 people who were convicted on federal single-possession charges from 1992 to 2021.

In your profile on twitterBiden said the US has begun to “correct errors” for arresting people for possession of marijuana. The White House profile on the social network released an official statement from President Joe Biden.

However, Biden pondered that limitations still need to be imposed “in the trafficking, marketing and commercialization of marijuana to minors”.

For Anita Krepp, columnist for Power 360 and journalist specialized in the cannabisJoe Biden’s decision”should certainly influence other countries”.

“What happens in the US in one way or another stamps out decisions around the world. The US is among the most advanced cannabis-regulating countries in the world, and it is again leading the way in rectifying its mistakes and de-inventing the war on drugs that it invented. And Brazil, huh?”, he stated.

38 states allow some form of marijuana use

Of the 50 US states, 20 allow the use of marijuana for recreational and medical use. Restrictions for the amount of postage vary according to each legislation, as well as for the domestic cultivation of cannabis.

Another 18 allow medicinal use. In all, 38 authorize some type of use. Read the infographic below: