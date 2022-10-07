Biden says nuclear ‘Armageddon’ is a threat to the world again – News

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the world is under the threat of a nuclear “Armageddon” for the first time since the Cold War. “We haven’t faced a possible Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis” in 1962, Biden said at a Democratic Party fundraiser in New York.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not kidding” when he threatens to use nuclear weapons to continue his invasion of Ukraine, according to the US president.

Biden made unusually strong comments about the risks posed by Putin’s nuclear threats as he spoke to Democratic supporters at the Manhattan home of James Murdoch, son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Biden referred to the nuclear challenge that the then Soviet Union initiated by installing missiles in Cuba, close to US territory. “For the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, we have a direct threat from the use of nuclear weapons, if indeed things continue as they are.”







Putin Made Veiled Threats About Using Nuclear Weapons considering that Russian options are exhausted to contain the strong resistance of Kiev, which has the support of the West.

Experts believe that tactical attacks with relatively small weapons are possible. But Biden warned that even a tactical strike in a limited area could spark a larger conflict.

“We have a guy there that I know very well,” Biden said, referring to Putin. The Russian president “is not kidding when he talks about the potential use of tactical nuclear weapons, chemical or biological weapons, because his army is, shall we say, significantly less capable.”

“However, I don’t think there’s a possibility of easy use of a tactical nuclear weapon without resulting in Armageddon,” Biden warned.

“I’m trying to find out what Putin’s way out is. Where can he find a way out? In a position where he would not only lose prestige, but significant power in Russia?” he added.