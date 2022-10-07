Biden warns of ‘Armageddon’ if Putin uses nuclear weapons

US President Says His Rival is ‘Not Joking’ When He Talks About Using Nuclear Devices in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden declared on Thursday (6.Oct.2022) that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, “not kidding” when he says he can use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. According to the American, this is the first time that the world is under the threat of a “Armageddon” since the Cold War (Mar.1947-Dec.1991).

“We haven’t faced a possible Armageddon since [Jonh] Kennedy and the Missile Crisis,” Biden said at a Democratic Party fundraiser in New York.

The US president referred to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. At the time, the US, under John Kennedy, and the Soviet Union, led by Nikita Khrushchev, came close to using nuclear weapons due to the presence of Soviet missiles in Cuba.

“[Putin] is not kidding when he talks about the potential use of tactical nuclear weapons, chemical weapons or biological weapons, because his Army is, shall we say, significantly less capable”, added the Democrat. In Biden’s assessment, the use of this type of artifact would get out of control and result “in an Armageddon”.

Armageddon is described in the Bible as the final battle of good versus evil, involving all regions of the planet and causing great destruction.

EU CONCERNED

The North American country is not the only one fearing that Putin’s threat will materialize. Late last month, EU (European Union) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned of the risk.

“When people say it’s not a bluff, you should take them seriously”said Borrell in an interview with BBC. The European leader classified the moment as “very dangerous“, then “the Russian army was cornered” and may react disproportionately.

WHAT PUTIN SAYS

In an ad on Russian TV on September 21, Putin said the country has “many weapons” to use in response to any threat.

“If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will use all available means to protect our people – this is not a bluff”said the president.

On the same date, he decreed “partial mobilization” in Russia, on the grounds that the country is under supposed threat. Said it was necessary “protect our homeland, sovereignty and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and persons in the liberated territories”.