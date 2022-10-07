Books on Amazon from R$14

There are never too many books and there’s always a little space on the shelf to fill with that title you’ve been wanting so much. And to facilitate the search for the best discounts, we have separated the Amazon highlights and it is also worth mentioning that most options are available in the e-book version, which means that you can have the book “in hand” at the same time you purchase is effective. Check out:

365 days with Chico Xavier (Pocket): The most beautiful phrases to inspire us

In this book, you will find messages from Chico Xavier that will bring you comfort at any time of the day, and there is no order for the messages to be read. The proposal is that you can open the book on any page and enjoy the master’s teachings – see details and buy for R$ 14 on Amazon

R$14.90 at Amazon

The Ego Book: Free Yourself from Illusion

The book of the ego, Osho shares its teachings through questions and answers, providing the reader with freedom from the prison represented by the ego. The book addresses themes such as politics, power, violence and love, relating the influence of the ego in each of these elements.

The Ego Book: Free Yourself from Illusion Paperback – Standard Edition, 16 July 2015. Photo: Publicity/Amazon

BRL 31.68 BRL 49.90 at Amazon

Malorie – Bird Box Sequel

The book that inspired Bird Box, a Netflix movie with Sandra Bullock. Read a bit of Amazon’s description: “Twelve years have passed since Malorie and the kids crossed the river blindfolded, but covering their eyes is still a rule they can’t help but follow. They know that only a glimpse of the creatures can lead ordinary people to unspeakable violence.” – continue reading here and buy for R$17

BRL 24.90 BRL 39.90 at Amazon

The richest man in Babylon

With more than 2 million copies sold worldwide, the book tells about how to multiply your wealth and solve financial problems. It has references to the success of the ancient Babylonians, but George S Clason brings very wise and current solutions to avoid lack of money – read more details about the number 1 best selling book on Amazon!

The Richest Man in Babylon Paperback – Standard Edition, 4 August 2017. Photo: Publicity/Amazon

BRL 17.99 BRL 34.90 at Amazon

Crooked Plow

The sisters Bibiana and Belonísia found an old knife in the suitcase kept in their grandmother’s bed. After an accident, one needs to be the voice of the other – Learn about the story of the #1 selling book in the “Magical Realism Books” category.

Photo: Publicity/Yahoo Life and Style

BRL 53.47 BRL 62.90 at Amazon

