Boy cries when stopped with sign for Ron; player gives shirt

Before the game between Palmeiras x Coritiba, this Thursday (6), a scene moved fans. The boy Pedro, 9 years old, tried to enter Allianz Parque with a sign asking for a shirt for the palmeirense striker Rony, but ended up stopped by the Military Police and went to tears. After the rout alviverde, shirt 10 met with the child fan.

“We couldn’t get in with the poster, we had to throw it away. The PM said it was flammable material. And they couldn’t release the entry unless someone from Palmeiras authorized it”, told UOL Esporte Evandro Richard da Silva, the boy’s father .

The record of the boy crying when he was stopped by the PM was made by reporter Yara Fantoni, from TV Bandeirantes.

According to Pedro’s father, the boy is a big fan of Palmeiras’ number 10, to the point of imitating Rony’s celebration every time he scores a goal. A resident of the city of Americana, in the interior of São Paulo, the boy was excited to finally be able to accompany his favorite team.

“It’s the first time he’s come to the stadium and we had to throw the poster in the trash. We see so many things wrong in the stadium, forbidding a child to enter the stadium with a poster with a message, very difficult to understand”, reported Evandro .

They didn’t let the boy Pedro in with the cardboard asking for a Rony shirt! The boy cried! It was the first time in the stadium! He who has already scored a goal on a bike and celebrated with Rony! pic.twitter.com/wHTdawJZHF — Yara Fantoni (@yarafantoni) October 6, 2022

After the victory at Allianz Parque, Yara Fantoni shared a video of Rony’s meeting with the young fan on social media.

“It’s wonderful. There’s no explanation. I have a son, I know what a child’s emotion is like. I’m happy,” said the Palmeiras striker, who ended the recording by hugging the fan.