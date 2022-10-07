Brad Pitt and Brian Henry talk about the fight scenes

This summer, movie star Brad Pitt starred in another big hit called “bullet train“. The story of this film follows five assassins on a train who discover that their missions have something in common.

“Bullet Train” was a huge ratings success, as well as a great financial success. In fact, the film managed to achieve a very good rating of 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, in addition to earning a hefty $235 million at the box office against a budget of $86 million.

In this sense, it is important to note that the film is directed by action genre enthusiast David Leitch, responsible for projects such as “John Wick”, “Atomic Blonde”, “Deadpool 2” and “Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw”.

Just by the names, it is clear that all these features were of great prominence in this genre of films and that, modesty part, most of the public admires and likes. Additionally, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullock star alongside Pitt in this film.

So, after huge success in the theater, “Bullet Train” is gearing up for its release in high definition, 4K, blu-ray and DVD on October 18th. Nonetheless, DiscussingFilm itself shared a behind-the-scenes clip with Henry and Pitt as part of a promotion that took place ahead of the film’s release, in which both Hollywood stars were discussing what it was like filming the fight scenes in “Bullet Train.” ”.

Check out what they said below:

“I was very happy to see that little humor drawn in the fights”says Pitt. “These guys already had it all set up, all we had to do was learn.”

However, Henry already goes a little deeper into the details of this scene, mentioning that their fight “silent car” in the movie:

“I don’t know if you’ve ever had to fight someone for your life, silently. The choreography, it took me about two weeks to learn this fight. […] I’ll just tell you that the most disturbing part of the fight is Brad’s hair. As if he only has this golden wheat, flowing, beautiful Vidal Sassoon f*****g hair. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Additionally, Greg Rementer, second unit director and stunt coordinator behind the film, also shared his thoughts on the fight scenes:

“You have to be acting in action. Let’s talk about something like the Lemon vs. Ladybug. They’re sitting at a table in a quiet car, that’s gold.”explains. “How do you fight while you’re still?

And Rementer adds:

“So we thought, ‘Let’s put them in uncomfortable positions so that if she picks them up, they have to look friend-friend.’ So instead of just throwing punches for no reason, we do it in rhythms.”

The 4K version of the film will be released on October 18th.