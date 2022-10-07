Brad Pitt denies assault allegations against Angelina Jolie and children

Brad Pitt denies allegations made by Angelina Jolie credit:Bang Showbiz

Brad Pitt called the allegations of violence made by his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, as “untruths”.

A representative for the 58-year-old actor has spoken out after the actress, 47, said in court documents that the star “choked one of her children and hit another in the face” during an alleged altercation on a private jet while the family was traveling. from France to California.

The spokesperson told the Page Six column on Wednesday that the allegations are “completely false.”

Angelina also claimed during the lawsuit that Brad grabbed her by the head and shook her, as well as spilling beer on her and red wine on the children.

The FBI investigated Pitt for child abuse in 2016, but authorities concluded there was no need to prosecute the actor.

However, the ‘Maleficent’ actress – who has six children with Brad – argued in her new lawsuit that the FBI agent investigating the allegations had “evidence to charge Pitt with a federal felony for his conduct that day.”

The former couple shares custody of children Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

Angelina’s request is another chapter in the bitter legal battle between the ex-couple over custody of the heirs and ownership of a winery in France.

In the lawsuit, Angelina alleges that the confrontation started in the bathroom of the plane when Brad accused her of being “permissive” with the children.

“Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her against the bathroom wall. When one of the kids defended Jolie verbally, Pitt attacked her son and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him… the kids ran and everyone tried valiantly to protect each other. Before finishing, Pitt smothered one of the children and hit another in the face. Some of the kids begged Pitt to stop. Everyone was scared. Many were crying,” read an excerpt from the lawsuit.