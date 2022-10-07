Brazil imposes itself, eliminates Holland and is close to the spot in the World Cup | volleyball

The full gym still believed. To keep the dream of going to the quarterfinals of the Volleyball World Cup, Holland needed to win. But on the other side was Brazil. Even on one night in a rotation below, the selection was left at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam. In front of the hosts, José Roberto Guimarães’ team amended the fourth victory in a row: 3 sets to 0, partial 25/19, 25/19 and 25/20.

The victory leaves Brazil with its hands on a spot in the quarterfinals. The table, however, prevents the guarantee of the numbers. Belgium, fifth, still have two games to go. Thus, it has conditions to debunk the selection of one of the first four places.

+ Check out the table of the Volleyball World Cup!

1 of 3 Brazil celebrates victory over Holland in the Volleyball World Cup – Photo: FIVB Disclosure Brazil celebrates victory over Holland in the Volleyball World Cup – Photo: FIVB Disclosure

The selection returns to the court precisely against the Belgians. This Saturday, Brazil faces the rivals at 12 pm, Brasília time. A victory guarantees the selection in the next phase without depending on any other result. sportv2 broadcasts the match live, and the ge tracks everything in real time.

2 of 3 Gabi attacks in Brazil’s victory over Holland in the Volleyball World Cup – Photo: FIVB Disclosure Gabi attacks in Brazil’s victory over Holland in the Volleyball World Cup – Photo: FIVB Disclosure

Top scorers:

Gabi (BRA): 19 points

Carol (BRA): 14 points – 9 blocking

Daalderop (HOL): 11 points

Attack Points:

Brazil: 44 points

Netherlands: 29 points

Drop points:

Brazil: 4 points

Netherlands: 6 points

Blocking points:

Brazil: 17 points

Netherlands: 8 points

Points on opponent errors:

Brazil: 11 points

Netherlands: 13 points

1st set – Holland presses, but Brazil starts ahead

A knock from Pri Daroit opened the account. But, needing to win to stay alive, the Netherlands pressed on. He even attacked hard at the beginning. Brazil even opened. In Lohuis’ mistake, 6/4 on the scoreboard for Zé Roberto’s team. But the housewives went looking for it. In an ace by Lohuis herself, everything was the same shortly after. Under the pressure of the crowd, the Dutch went ahead with two blocks in a row, scoring 10/9. But the advantage was fleeting. Soon after, Brazil soared. On Carol’s attack, 15/10 on the count.

Holland tried to get back in the game. In the inversion, Dijkema and Plak went to court. And the team got better. After an ace from the Dutch setter, the advantage dropped to just two points, and Zé Roberto stopped the game. The difference became minimal soon after. It wasn’t the best game in Brazil, but, even so, the team opened again. In the attack out of Anne, 20/17 on the scoreboard. Upon regaining control of the set, Brazil took the lead after a block by Carol: 25/19.

Set Point! Brazil closes the first set

2nd set – Brazil dominates and extends lead

Holland wanted to get back into the game. Brazil even took the lead, but the hosts took the lead on the scoreboard. In Lohuis’ attack, they opened 9/7 and made Zé Roberto ask for time. But it didn’t take long for Brazil to recover. On the way back, the selection took the lead. When Gabi scored 13/10, it was the other side’s turn to ask for a timeout. But Brazil expanded.

3 of 3 Lorenne jumps to attack in Brazil vs Netherlands – Photo: FIVB Disclosure Lorenne jumps to attack in Brazil v Holland – Photo: FIVB Disclosure

Even if it lost its rhythm at times, Brazil maintained control. Holland even tried to react, but could do little. In Kisy’s block, the selection opened 20/16. From there, it was just a matter of waiting. In yet another Carol block, end of story: 25/19.

Carol blocks and Brazil closes the second set. Brazil 2 x 0 Netherlands

3rd set – Brazil prevents reaction and closes the account

The selection accelerated on the return to the court. Quietly, it opened 8/3. But Holland wanted to fight for one last breath. By force, he took a good part of the difference and made the score 8/7. The tie came shortly after, in an attack by Daalderop through the middle. It wasn’t so easy, but Brazil opened up again. Upon regaining control of the game, he reached 10/13 on the account.

Holland stopped the game once again. But even if Brazil didn’t play its best game, nothing changed. The housewives even threatened to take away the difference, but never with such force. In the end, the selection kept the rhythm until closing in 25/20, after Carol’s attack.