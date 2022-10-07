Brazil thrash Norway in friendly with two goals from Bia Zaneratto

Brazil beat Norway 4-1 in a friendly at the Ullevaal Stadium, in Oslo, the Norwegian capital, on Friday afternoon (07). Adriana, Bia Zaneratto (twice) and Jaqueline scored for the national team, while Ildhusöy scored for the hosts. The match is yet another test for the 2023 World Cup. Like Brazil, Norway is among the 29 countries already guaranteed the tournament.

The selection lacked two holders in this friendly. Debinha and Rafaelle did not travel to Europe due to injuries and were cut from the squad. So, Pia Sundhage sent to the field: Letícia Izidoro; Antonia, Kathellen, Tainara and Tamires; Ary Borges, Duda Sampaio, Geyse and Adriana; Ludmilla and Bia Zaneratto. In the second half, Tarciane, Gabi Nunes, Jaqueline, Kerolin, doubt and Millene.

Norway also suffered from weightlessness. Ada Hegerberg, named best player in the world in 2016, is recovering from injury and could not be called up. Hege Riise cast: Skoglund; Hansen, Mjelde, Leine and Sönstevold; Engen, Maanum, Reiten and Terland; Ildhusöy and Jösendal.

Brazil has another friendly scheduled for next Monday (10). The team travels to Genoa to face Italy at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. The Italians are also guaranteed the 2023 World Cup, which will have a group draw on October 22.

Brazilian pressure

Brazil printed a strong rhythm in the beginning of the match. In 3 minutes of play, there were two submissions and two other entries in the Norwegian area. The main move was a Geyse run, but shirt 18 missed the last pass. Goalkeeper Skoglund only needed to work at 6 minutes, leaving to intercept Tamires’ cross.

Tamires was one of the most important names in the Brazilian tactical system. With the ball, the Corinthians player was free to move forward and acted as a winger. Antonia was further back and was a defender in the construction. In the defensive moment, Tamires recomposed the left side and formed a line of 4 defenders. Antonia closed the right side.

The pressure at the ball outlet decreased after 10 minutes. Norway began to exchange more passes, but could not find spaces. The match was stopped at 13, for assistance to defender Leine, who suffered a leg injury and was replaced by Harviken.

Scoring opportunities have become a rarity. The Brazilian marking worked and did not allow spaces for Norway. Letícia Izidoro only needed to appear to ward off Ary Borges’ bad retreat.

Brazil grows and opens the scoring

After 30 minutes, Brazil again created clear chances. Bia Zaneratto was called twice, missing the cross in the first and forcing Skoglund’s defense in the second. The Norwegian goalkeeper also worked with her feet, warding off a dangerous ball from Geyse.

The offensive impetus resulted in a ball in the net at 42 minutes. After another move by Geyse on the right side, the ball arrived in the area for Bia Zaneratto. The striker fixed it for Adriana, who cleared the mark and finished low. Goal that rewarded the most offensive team during the entire first half.

Frantic second half start

Brazil came back from halftime with a change. Tarciane took Kathellen’s place. There wasn’t even time for the defender to touch the ball before another team goal came out. After pressure on the ball out, Bia Zaneratto put the ball in the net in the first minute of the final stage.

Norway did not agree to surrender without a fight. The Europeans accelerated the moves and created danger soon after. The hosts reduced the score to 4. Ildhusöy finished with the first shot from a corner.

The Brazilian response was immediate and also in the dead ball. Confusion in the Norwegian area. The ball landed at the striker’s feet. Bia Zaneratto cleaned up the marking with class and finished with force. Second goal of the striker in the friendly.

Substitutions work and victory becomes a rout

With the advantage of 3 to 1, Pia Sundhage took the opportunity to promote changes in the Brazilian team. Gabi Nunes, Jaqueline and Kerolin came on in the 17th minute, giving way to Geyse, Bia Zaneratto and Ludmilla.

The departure of the main players from the attack did not result in a drop in pace. On the contrary. Brazil found more spaces and came out in front of the goal a few times. Adriana, Tamires and Gabi Nunes were in danger.

Substitute for Bia Zaneratto, Jaqueline justified her entry. In a play with Corinthian signature, Tamires crossed and the attacker took the opportunity after 10 minutes on the field.

Pia also put Duda and Millene in the game, replacing Duda Sampaio and Adriana. With the Brazilian victory set, both teams slowed down and demanded little from the goalkeepers in the final minutes.