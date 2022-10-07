bus with Brazilian tourists overturns in Punta Cana, kills 2 and injures 48 – National

Punta Cana beach (photo: flickr)

A tourist bus overturned this Thursday (6/10) in the region of Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. The accident, according to local media, left two dead and 48 injured, 14 of them in serious condition.

The vehicle transported, for the most part, Latino tourists, including Brazilians. The newspaper La Nacin reported that an Argentine woman was one of the victims – the second has not yet been identified. Among the injured were 14 Argentines, 11 Chileans, five Peruvians, seven Colombians, seven Brazilians and two Mexicans.

The identity of those involved in the accident is not yet known. Folha de S.Paulothe Itamaraty informed that, through the embassy in Santo Domingo, “it is aware of the case and provides consular assistance to Brazilians, in accordance with current international treaties and local legislation”.

According to the folder, specific data on individual cases of assistance cannot be passed on, in respect of privacy laws.

According to regional authorities in Punta Cana, the bus was carrying 52 people to Saona Island when the driver lost control and crashed into a wall in an attempt to avoid colliding with a road. The accident took place in the city of Bvaro, on the so-called Boulevard Turstico del Este, a road corridor that connects various tourist attractions in the region.

Videos published on social networks show what would be moments after the accident. In the recordings, you can see rescue workers working to get people out of the overturned vehicle, some of them injured.

“I am dismayed by the sad accident of a bus occupied by foreigners this morning. We visited the different hospitals to which [os feridos] were transferred, to offer all our support and solidarity in this difficult time”, wrote on Twitter the Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic, David Collado.

The Dominican government has ordered the ministry, with the help of the Civil Defense, to lead an investigation into the accident.