Cavani misses penalty and remains dry, but Valencia beats Osasuna | spanish football

Edinson Cavani came close to ending a goal drought that has lasted just over nine months. But not this time. Valencia’s main reinforcement, the Uruguayan striker played his third game for the club, this Friday, and had the opportunity to take a penalty in the game against Osasuna, away from home, for the 8th round of La Liga. However, he missed with a bomb in the crossbar.

Despite Cavani’s drama, the Valencian team won 2-1, with assistance from shirt 7 to Justin Kluivert, in the 28th minute of the second half. Mouctar Diakhaby doubled it in the 9th minute of the second half, and Darko Brasanac scored for the home team in stoppage time.

+ Check the Spanish League table

1 of 1 Cavani in Osasuna vs Valencia for LaLiga — Photo: Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images Cavani in Osasuna vs Valencia for LaLiga — Photo: Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Cavani had a regular performance in the match. The biggest highlight was the pass that left Justin Kluivert facing the goal. The missed penalty came in the 25th minute of the second half. Four minutes later, the Uruguayan was substituted. On social media, he received support from the club:

“Always with you, Uruguayan”

The last time Cavani scored for a club was in December 2021, when he was still playing for Manchester United. It was the only goal of the Red Devils in a draw with Newcastle in the Premier League, in the 2021/2022 season.

With the victory, Valencia jumped to 5th place at the moment, with 13 points. The G-4 is made up of Barcelona (19 points), Real Madrid (19), Athletic Bilbao (16) and Betis (15), all of whom have yet to play in the 8th round.