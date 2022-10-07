Ceni says it’s hard to get motivated after lost title

São Paulo achieved an important victory over América-MG, this Thursday (6), for the Brazilian Championship. Despite the 2-1 triumph away from home, important for Tricolor to return to the fight for a spot in Libertadores 2023, coach Rogério Ceni cited the mood of sadness that took over the club after the defeat in the Copa Sudamericana decision, in last weekend.

“I confess to you that you can win several games, but a final is always very special. When you arrive, even though in the initial planning you don’t count on it in January, it’s nine months of work and 66 games played until that day for you to have the opportunity to raise a cup. So, you play all year to have that opportunity. We had two [finais] this year. And unfortunately, we didn’t. This is tragic. Especially for people who have lived this here their whole lives. So it’s even difficult for us to motivate ourselves, right? Of course we have an obligation, we are employees of the club, but above all you are a human being, you have bonds and it hurts a lot”, said the coach at a press conference after the game in Belo Horizonte.

With the victory in Belo Horizonte, São Paulo reached 40 points and climbed to 10th place in the table. Next Sunday, Tricolor welcomes Botafogo, at 4 pm, in Morumbi, in direct confrontation for a spot in the main continental competition.

“It is an important victory for us within what is left in the Brazilian Championship. We will try to be as worthy as possible to seek that spot in Libertadores”, emphasized the commander.

Ceni also mentioned the fact that the tricolor plan for the year prioritized knockout competitions to the detriment of the Brasileirão and that now the focus needs to be on getting the number of points that take São Paulo to next year’s Libertadores.

“The team is still there, fighting, trying to join forces, I know it’s very little, we’re trying to make up for this lost time, if we hadn’t gone so far in these competitions,” he said.

The advantage of São Paulo is having one less game than rivals in the fight for a spot in the main competition in South America. And with the finals of Libertadores and Copa do Brasil this year, there is the possibility that the Brasileirão will distribute up to eight spots in next year’s Libertadores.

