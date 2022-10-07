Central do Apito explains the penalty scored for Avaí against Botafogo as a ‘drag arm’, but asks for a review of the rule: ‘Impact of the action is zero’

Sandro Meira Riccicommentator of arbitration of SporTV, explained the penalty scored against Botafogo in favor of Hawaii which resulted in Bissoli’s goal, in a 2-1 victory from Alvinegra this Thursday (6/10) in Ressacada. The bid was scored after the referee Paulo Cesar Zanovelli being called up by VAR, who looked for a touch on the arm of Junior Santos that no one on the field noticed.

– It is a move that is up for debate. In the broadcast I knew that the penalty would be given by the instructions that the referee receives. Many people question whether Júnior Santos’ hand is a support arm. From the moment the forearm is open, it is considered a drag arm. This means that Júnior Santos, when playing in an attempt to block the ball, assumes all the risks of the ball hitting his arm. – explained Ricci, in the “Exchange of Passes”.

– The only situation in which the rule predicts that there will be no penalty in this case is when the arm is glued to the body, or when the player has the support arm, raised, completely – continued.

Sandro Meira Ricci said that the rule should be discussed, since in this Thursday’s move, Júnior Santos’ touch on the arm did not even alter the trajectory of the ball.

– It’s the guideline, although I don’t agree. There would have to be an addendum in my view, that it is necessary to have a tactical impact. Not even the Avaí player asks for a penalty, nobody complains. And it’s not just a matter of complaining, it’s seeing what this minimal contact with the hand impacted on the play. I think this marking is very bad, this is considered a penalty, but it is something that needs to be studied, because the impact of this action is zero. Guidance is often convenient – observed Ricci.

SporTV commentator Paulo Vinícius Coelho also criticized the new hand rule.

– The rule left doubt, but the rule was a gentleman’s game. That’s how the game was born. The game is sovereign, look at the game: the game goes on, the crossing goes on in the same way, no one raises their arm – remembered PVC.