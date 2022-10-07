Chris Pratt goes from Marvel to Mario movie and gets involved in new controversy

Chris Pratt is one of the current great stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing Star-Lord to life since 2014, when he was introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy.

This year, the actor’s name came back to prominence due to projects such as a movie Thor: Love and Thunder and the series The Terminal List, produced by Amazon Prime Video. And, as always, the actor’s name is again the subject of controversy.

Many fans accuse Chris Pratt of being homophobic, thanks to the actor’s history of being a regular at Hillsong, a church considered anti-LGBT. The church’s own pastor, however, denies that Pratt is a member.

Recently it even went viral tweet suggesting the replacement of Chris Pratt by actor Patrick Wilson, reaffirming that many fans no longer see the star with appreciation. He is again in the eye of the hurricane with Super Mario Bros.

The classic Nintendo franchise will get an animated movie in April 2023, which features Pratt voicing Mario himself. And after the release of the first trailer for the film (watch it), the actor is having his work much criticized, mainly for not including an Italian accent in his voice for the character.

On Twitter, they even compiled a compilation of other countries, and the consensus is that everyone is voicing Mario better than Chris Pratt himself. Check it out below:

Dude, Mario’s voice in ALL LANGUAGES is better than Chris Pratt’s and more similar to the game.

