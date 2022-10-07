Christian Bale shares his awkward first encounter with the Amsterdam director

Christian Bale shares his very awkward first encounter with amsterdam director David O. Russell. With a stacked cast of talented actorsamsterdam tells the story of 3 friends who are accused of murder and uncover one of the greatest conspiracies in American history. The film stars Bale as Burt, and also includes key performances by the wolf of Wall Street Margot Robbie and John David Washington, best known for starring in Christopher Nolan Principle. Although they have not yet been released to the public, initial analyzes of amsterdam have been mostly negative, with many critics questioning the film’s random plot.

the first trailer of amsterdam teases the film’s somewhat wacky tone and also showcases the film’s impressive roster of supporting stars. In addition to Bale, Robbie and Washington, amsterdam also features performances by Chris Rock, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana and Robert De Niro. amsterdam marks Russell’s first feature film since 2015 Happinessand the controversial director is also known for Cheating, Silver linings Playbook, The fighterand 1999 three kings, starring George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg and Ice Cube.

In a new interview with QAChristian Bale discusses his working relationship with amsterdam director David O. Russell and reveals that the two actually had a very awkward first date. Bale explains that he went to an audition for three kings and, after feeling that Russell was not paying attention to his performance, he directly confronted the director about it. Russell then applauded the actor with a reference to a specific scene from alone at home. Check out Bale’s full commentary on the reunion below:

“I auditioned for [Three Kings] where he didn’t even want me in the room. And I kind of insulted him. He knew who he wanted to cast in the role. But I think he was just being polite and hanging out with other people. So he was busy working on a script or whatever, letting the casting director run the show. So I sat there like, ‘Oh, don’t you have anything to say? You’re sitting there doing this silent strong thing, aren’t you going to say anything?’ And then he kind of looked at me, and there was a little bit of fire in his eyes, and he said to me, ‘Alright, you know how I want you to do this? Remember Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone?’ And he claps his hands to his face, does this big look, and says, ‘That’s the feeling. I want to get that feeling of this reading now.’”

David O. Russell’s Story of Aggressive Behavior with Actors

Bale’s memory of his first meeting with Russell is emblematic of the director’s interactions with several other stars over the years. Although Bale’s experience in amsterdam seems to be practically free of controversy, Clooney, for example, has already talked about clashing with the director three kings, saying that he clashed with Russell over his constant yelling and demeaning behavior towards the cast and crew. Likewise, videos leaked in 2003 showing Russell’s collapse on the set of I love Huckabees in which he yelled at star Lily Tomlin.

More recently, Russell also reportedly clashed with Amy Adams on the 2013 set. Cheating, which brought the actor to tears and forced Bale, who also stars in the film, to intervene. These multiple stories of inappropriate behavior on set, combined with allegations of assault, make Russell a very controversial figure in Hollywood. It’s unclear whether Russell’s reputation (or the film’s negative reviews) will affect amsterdambut Bale’s story is further evidence that working with the director often means dealing with a tense, passionate, and often combative environment.

