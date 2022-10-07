Cléber would be on Vasco’s radar for 2023

As Vascaino.net has been publishing for a few weeks: Vasco is already mapping reinforcements even without having confirmed access to the first division. The scouting department has been working hard to find reinforcements for the next season.

Some names have already been put on the radar and may arrive in São Januário for 2023. One of the athletes being watched is striker Cléber, from Ceará. The striker is 25 years old and is an interesting option for Gigante da Colina. He has lived with injuries at Vozão, but he already had a great time in the northeast team. He even received an official offer from Grêmio of R $ 15 million in 2020, but the offer was refused by Alvinegro.

Cléber is one of the names on Vasco’s radar for 2023

There was a period when Clebão was the main player of Ceará and became the darling of the crowd. The striker is currently recovering from a left thigh injury and has not been listed. His contract is valid until 2024 with the Ceará team. To sign him, Vasco would have to buy the striker’s economic rights.

It is worth mentioning that there are still no negotiations in progress. Vasco’s football summit is waiting for Gigante da Colina to grant access to start conversations with the athletes of interest. As soon as the Giant of the Hill has secured Serie A, 777 goes to the market and promises to invest heavily in football.