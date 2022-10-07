Close to US elections, ideas of ‘civil war’ over police raid on Trump’s house explode on social media

Admin 14 hours ago News Leave a comment 6 Views

Researchers fear the movement will somehow normalize political violence in the US.




Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

‘She never felt safe again’

Heads up! In case of suicidal thoughts, seek specialized help such as the CVV (Life …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved