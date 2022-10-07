Close to US elections, ideas of ‘civil war’ over police raid on Trump’s house explode on social media

Researchers fear the movement will somehow normalize political violence in the US.

Sputnik – Experts in the United States have been worrying about a discussion that was once on the fringes of political debate, The New York Times reported on Wednesday (5). That’s because, after the search and seizure operation at the home of former President Donald Trump, the terms “civil war” exploded on social media.

The seizure takes place on the eve of the midterm elections, on November 8, in which the country’s federal and state congressmen are chosen. They are so called because they occur in the middle of the presidential term and function as a kind of “seal” to the US Chief Executive. There is, therefore, the expectation that mentions will rise again due to the election.

According to the report, on Twitter alone, publications with mention of “civil war” soared 3,000% in a matter of hours after the raid on the mansion in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, in search of classified documents that he would have taken. when his term ended in the White House.

The sudden move was seen on other social networks such as Facebook, Telegram, Reddit, Parler, Gab and Truth Social, the latter created by the president himself when he was kicked out of the most popular platforms.

According to a media monitoring company called Critical Mention, mentions of “civil war” more than doubled on radio shows and podcasts.

The researchers’ concern is that the movement somehow normalizes political violence, and that some Americans see it with good eyes.

“What we see here is a narrative that was once limited to radical fields, but is now at a central place in political dialogue,” said University of Chicago political science professor and founder of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats Robert Pape.

A few weeks after the searches, the posts resurfaced and skyrocketed after President Joe Biden said that Trump and Republicans who use his MAGA slogan (“make America great again, in the acronym in English) were a threat “to the very foundations of our republic” in a speech on democracy in Philadelphia.

Brian Gibby, an independent data expert in Charlotte, said in a newsletter after Biden’s speech that he believed a “civil war had begun”.

“I have never seen a more divisive and hateful speech from an American president,” he wrote.

He told the newspaper that he thought Biden “raised the tone of a hot conflict in the US”.

He also added that he was concerned about the possibility that something would happen close to the November elections, which would be “similar to the 6th of January [de 2021]but much more violent”, with armed groups of Republicans and Democrats clashing.

