Commentator praises Marçal, from Botafogo: ‘Above average in Brazilian football’

Hired by Botafogo after spending time at Wolverhampton (ING), marçal did not take long to surrender in Brazilian football. The left-back has been one of the main highlights of the team and participated in the two goals in the 2-1 victory over Avaí, this Thursday, for the Brazilian championship.

ESPN commentator Fernando Campos lavished praise on the player.

– Another great performance by Marçal with the Botafogo shirt. The left-back is above average in Brazilian football. Dominant in the marking, very strong in the dead ball, good support and qualified pass that generates construction from the inside. He is very good and was the best on the field – wrote Fernando Campos, on Twitter, before praising the team.

– It is the best version and the best moment of Botafogo in the Luís Castro. There are 4 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in the last 6 games. Team is growing and improving with names like Adryelson, Cuesta, Marçal, Eduardo and Tiquinho. Second best campaign in the Brasileirão away from home – he continued.

The attack was also highlighted by the commentator.

– O Tiquinho Soares must be the best 9 that Botafogo had in recent years. That’s 3 goals in the last 6 games. Showed value in Porto and is increasing Glorioso’s attack. He is a top scorer and manages to generate game outside the area as well. Nice goal today. No angle and powerful kick. Decided – said Fernando Campos.

– O Jeffinho is a torment for any marker. Very skilled and blurry X1, but needs to evolve in finishing. Botafogo’s game is very conditioned with him on the left side. It is already influential and can still evolve a lot – he added.

Another great performance by Marçal with the Botafogo shirt. The left-back is above average in Brazilian football. Dominant in the marking, very strong in the dead ball, good support and qualified pass that generates construction from the inside. He’s very good and he was the best on the field. — Fernando Campos (@FCamposoficial) October 7, 2022

It is the best version and the best moment of Luís Castro’s Botafogo. There are 4 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in the last 6 games. Team is growing and improving with names like Adryelson, Cuesta, Marçal, Eduardo and Tiquinho. Second best campaign in the Brasileirão away from home. — Fernando Campos (@FCamposoficial) October 7, 2022

Tiquinho Soares must be the best 9 that Botafogo had in recent years. That’s 3 goals in the last 6 games. Showed value in Porto and is increasing Glorioso’s attack. He is a top scorer and manages to generate game outside the area as well. Nice goal today. No angle and powerful kick. decided. — Fernando Campos (@FCamposoficial) October 7, 2022