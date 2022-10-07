Concept art by Daniel Craig as Balder of the Multiverse of Madness is revealed for the 1st time ~ Marvel Universe 616

In a recent Instagram post, concept artist Darrell Warner revealed a discarded new look of Balder the Bravo, which would be played by Daniel Craig, who was originally supposed to appear as a member of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness if not for a scheduling conflict and the pandemic of the last two years.

While Warners confirmed that Balder did “no more than this watercolor”, he appeared to corroborate reports that the character was cut due to Craig’s departure from the project. The concept artist noted that those who want to know the story behind the deleted character can “search online:”

“BALDER THE BRAVE | Too bad this character didn’t go beyond this watercolor | You guys know the story and if not, just look it up online……”

A close-up look at the watercolor clearly shows Craig’s face in the Asgardian costume, seemingly confirming that the character’s appearance was built around the James Bond star from the start. This also puts to rest the false rumors that Craig would be Doctor Reed Richards before John Kransiski said yes to the role.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chávez .

Gravedigger



