Copel (CPLE6) acquires wind farms from EDP Brasil (ENBR3) for BRL 1.8 billion

Copel Geração e Transmissão, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Copel (CPLE6), reported that, this Thursday (6th), it signed a contract for the acquisition of 100% of the Santa Rosa & Mundo Novo (SRMN) and Aventura Wind Complexes currently held by EDP Renováveis ​​Brasil S/A., which total 260.4 MW of installed capacity.

The total value of the transaction (Enterprise Value) is R$1.803 billion, with an Equity Value of around R$965 million, subject to adjustments until the closing date of the transaction.

The wind farms comprise nine operating wind farms (brownfield), located in the municipalities of Touros and São Tomé in Rio Grande do Norte, a region considered one of the best in the world for the generation of wind energy.

The acquisition is part of the company’s strategy for growth in renewable energy, expands the diversification of the generation matrix and is fully in line with its investment policy.

The project has long-term financing (maturity until 2043) contracted with Banco do Nordeste (BNB), with rates of IPCA +2.19% pa (Adventure Complex) and IPCA + 1.98% pa (Santa Rosa & Mundo Complex Young).

The base date of the transaction is December 31, 2021, so that, once the transaction is closed, the cash flow earned during 2022 will be appropriated by Copel Geração (Locked Box).

