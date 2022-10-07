Corinthians is ignored by Flamengo and uses ‘force of hate’ for reduced ticket price

O Corinthians even tried to talk to the Flamengo seeking to reduce the ticket price for visiting fans in the finals of the Brazil’s Cup, but he didn’t even have a chance to be heard. The situation left the Corinthians directors angry and made them act against their will, using the ‘force of hate’ to ‘turn the game around’.

Timão’s idea was to allow the two fans the chance to attend the finals paying amounts that were not abusive.

Naturally, the price of the finals would be higher than the competition average, but the Corinthians will not use the decisive appeal to ‘stick the knife’ into rival fans, even knowing that, regardless of the amount placed, there would be demand.

The annoyance of the representatives of Timão was not only because they were contradicted, but also because of the way it happened.

According to information gathered by the THROW!in recent weeks there have been numerous attempts at dialogue by the top team of the São Paulo team with the Cariocas, but Rubro-Negro did not make any point of listening to what Corinthians had to propose.

Faced with an episode that made him uncomfortable, the Corinthians directors started to think only about how to make the presence of their fans accessible in the return match, scheduled for the Maracanã stadium, on October 19th. AND the solution was to ‘pay’ 77.5% of the R$400 that Flamengo charges to Corinthians fans watch the match in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

To take this attitude, Timão will charge Fla the same R$ 400 in the first leg, which will take place next Wednesday (12), in Itaquera. With the amount collected from the visitors, the Parque São Jorge team managed to put on sale the tickets for the duel in Rio de Janeiro for R$ 90, in the certainty that the cashier will close.

SECTOR DIVISION TO VISITORS

Unlike the issue of prices, in which there was no dialogue, the boards of Corinthians and Flamengo were right about the proportion of visitors at the meetings. There were 2,800 seats reserved for Flamengo fans at the Neo Química Arena, while 3,800 spaces will be available to Corinthians fans at Maraca.

The situation differs from the meeting between the clubs in the quarter-finals of Libertadores, in August, when the two directions set the area for the opposing fans at 4,000 seats, without considering that Maracanã’s capacity is greater by around 30,000 seats.